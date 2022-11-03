NEW BETHLEHEM — In a game that actually didn’t carry much regular-season meaning, it sure didn’t feel that way watching the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Central Clarion Wildcats battle it out.
The two high-powered offenses wound up producing a 47-38 slugfest filled with big plays and key turnovers that proved a huge factor in the Bulldogs handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season.
And fittingly perhaps, both teams get a week off with a bye week in their respective District 9 playoff brackets — the 9-1 Bulldogs as the No. 2 seed in Class 1A and the also 9-1 Wildcats the top seed in Class 2A.
The big play came on the last play of the first half with Central Clarion leading 23-20 and set to get the second half kickoff, Wildcats quarterback Jase Ferguson’s screen pass was intercepted by Brandon Ross who returned the ball 40 yards for a touchdown as time ran out in the first half, giving the Bulldogs a 27-23 lead at halftime.
“Brandon Ross is our best defensive player and he read that perfectly,” said Bulldogs head coach Blaine Gold. “We practice reading screen passes in every practice and that certain paid off there and was a huge play for us heading into halftime.”
The Bulldogs never trailed after that, and the defense also picked up two more interceptions in the second half in their own end zone thwarting two more Central Clarion scoring chances.
Late the game, the Wildcats got within 41-38 after Ferguson’s 1-yard run with 3:17 left. The Wildcats, with just one timeout remaining, elected to go for the onside kick to get the ball back. Pretty much the exact opposite result is what the Wildcats got.
The onside kick attempt bounced perfectly into the arms of Mason Clouse, who raced 50 yards down the Wildcats sideline untouched for a touchdown and a 47-38 lead with still 3:09 remaining.
Back came the Wildcats after the ensuing kick, but after Ferguson’s 38-yard pass to Ashton Rex got the Wildcats to the Bulldogs’ 25, they went backwards.
Ferguson was injured and helped off the field and out of the game following getting sacked by Carsen Rupp for a 14-yard loss. Ryan Hummell, in for Ferguson, was then dropped for a 6-yard loss to make it third-and-30 with 2:09 remaining.
Still down two scores with time running out and the clock stopped, Ferguson re-entered the game and managed a 3-yard run despite still limping. Then on fourth down on a desperation heave to the end zone, he was intercepted by Aiden Ortz with 1:12 left.
From there, the Bulldogs kneeled out the clock to get the win in the first meeting between the programs.
“I told our guys two things can happen,” said Wildcats head coach Davey Eggleton. “In the time we’ll have off before our playoff game we can let it tear us apart or we can find a way to dig deep, and it can motivate us for the playoffs. I know the character of our guys and I’m pretty sure it is going to be the second of those two.”
Some of the numbers were pretty big. Bulldogs freshman Braylon Wagner earned D9and10Sports.com Player of the Week honors with his performance in his second varsity start, throwing for 273 yards and five touchdowns while completing 14 of 22 passes with no interceptions.
Wagner threw two TD passes to Tate Minich covering 19 and 53 yards, the latter putting the Bulldogs up 41-31 with just over 10 minutes left in the game, and one each to Clouse, Ortz and Rylan Rupp. His 11-yarder to Rupp with 3:28 left in the third put the Bulldogs up 34-23.
Ferguson completed 13 of 18 passes for 293 yards with three TDs and three interceptions. Most of his damage in the air finished off with Ashton Rex, who caught nine balls for 208 yards. They hooked up for an 85-yard TD connection to start the game’s scoring midway through the first quarter and their 35-yarder tied it at 14-14 nine seconds into the second quarter.
Ferguson also threw a 52-yard TD pass to Dawson Smail that gave the Wildcats a 23-14 lead with 2:01 left in the first half. The Wildcats scored that TD 30 seconds after tackling Ortz in the end zone for a safety.
Ferguson also managed 71 yards on 20 carries with two fourth-quarter TD runs of 3 and 1 yards. Connor Kopnitsky ran for 81 yards on nine carries.
In all, the teams combined for 791 yards as the Wildcats outgained the Bulldogs 441-350. The difference, of course, came from other angles.
After Redbank Valley took the opening kickoff and drove 16 plays to as close as the Wildcats’ 5, the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs at the 12. Two plays later, Ferguson connected with Rex on an 85-yard catch and run.
The Bulldogs answered on a 17-yard pass from Braylon Wagner to Mason Clouse to tie the score 7-7 with 4:30 to play.
Following a Central Clarion punt, the Bulldogs drove 60 yards in just three plays, with a 15-yard penalty also aiding the drive. Wagner connected with Ortz from 24 yards out to give the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead after one.
But on the first play of the second quarter, Ferguson and Rex connected again, this time from 35 yards out to tie the game at 14.
Redbank Valley fumbled a punt and Central Clarion recovered at the Bulldogs’ 47, but its drive stalled at the Bulldogs’ 5, although it did flip the field position edge and set up a nine-point swing.
Two plays after taking over on downs, Ortz was tackled in the end zone for a safety by Coleman Slater to give Central Clarion a 16-14 lead. After the free kick, the Wildcats scored three plays later on a 52-yard pass from Ferguson to a wide-open Smail for the 23-14 lead with 2:01 to play.
But the Bulldogs answered with just 50 seconds to play in the half when Wagner connected with Minich on a 17-yard score. Owen Clouse’s point-after kick sailed wide, leaving the score at 23-20 leading into Ross’ interception of Ferguson’s screen pass as time ran out in the first half.
In the only points scored in the third quarter came on Wagner’s 11-yard TD pass to Rupp to increase the lead to 34-20.
Ferguson scored on a three-yard plunge on the first play of the fourth quarter with Hummell adding the two-point run to close the gap to 34-31. But Redbank had an answer with Wagner tossing a 54-yard strike to Minich to make it 41-31 with 10:32 to play.
Minich intercepted Ferguson in the end zone on the Wildcats’ next possession. However, the Bulldogs struggled to move the ball and were forced to punt from their own 11. After a short 19-yard punt gave Central Clarion the ball at the Bulldogs 30, the Wildcats took advantage and scored on a Ferguson’s 1-yarder lead to 41-38 with 3:17 to play, setting up the game-ending sequence that essentially included the game-sealing kick return by Mason Clouse.
