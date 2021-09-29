RIMERSBURG — Four quarters of solid football is what all teams are looking for going into a Friday night. It was no different for the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights against Elk County Catholic.
However, the Falcon Knights never got the chance, although they packed enough work into a half as the Crusaders called it quits at halftime with Union/ACV leading 41-0.
So that’s another win for the Falcon Knights, who improved to 3-1 going into Friday’s game against Port Allegheny at A-C Valley starting at 7 p.m.
For the Crusaders (2-2), the future is questionable for sure. After an 2-0 start, they scratched their home game with Port Allegany the week before failing to finish against the Falcon Knights. Both times, it was a combination of a small roster and injuries.
The decision was made at halftime that the Crusaders were unable to continue due to the lack of enough healthy bodies, reportedly 12 available players.
“There are some nice football players on that team and have some talent there, but I think it’s just a numbers game and the injury bug has them right now,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said. “We’ve been fortunate in that aspect and I say that every year that we have to stay healthy and we’ve been able to do that for the most point. But we only dressed 18 Friday and hopefully we get some guys back. We have 25 on the roster, but I don’t think we’ve suited all 25 yet to add a little depth.”
Falcon Knights senior Caden Rainey scored three touchdowns from three different directions — rushing, receiving and a 72-yard punt return — while the Falcon Knights also scored two defensive touchdowns on Peter Hardy’s 52-yard interception return and Skyler Roxbury’s pick-six for 60 yards.
Bailey Crissman threw a second TD pass to Dawson Camper while Mikey Card ran for 109 yards on just nine carries.
“We did get some good work done in the first half,” Dittman said. “We cleaned up some things from the Otto-Eldred game offensively. We made big steps up front on our offensive line and need to continue to improve in those areas and my hat’s off to ECC. I think they dressed 17 coming into the game and then had a few guys banged up and I’ve been there on that side of it and that’s not fun.”
The Crusaders’ Ben Paul threw four interceptions, completing 6 of 17 passes for 94 yards. Noah Cherry ran for 26 yards on 10 carries.