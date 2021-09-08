FOXBURG — A year ago, Dawson Camper wasn’t even sure he was going to play football.
Now the 6-foot-3, 207-pound sophomore all-purpose back for Union/A-C Valley is doing it all.
Camper scored four more touchdowns Friday night to help the undermanned Falcon Knights roll past visiting Sheffield, 77-0.
“He wasn’t even sure last year if he was going to play football,” said Union/A-C Valley head coach Brad Dittman, whose team improved to 1-1. “He didn’t come out until a few weeks into the season. We ended up keeping him down in junior high. We have had our eye on him for a while. We knew he was going to be special. You are starting to see some of what he can do.”
Camper scored three times on the ground and once through the air, all in the first half to help Union/A-C Valley (1-1) to a 57-0 halftime lead.
The scoring runs came from 3, 28, and 4 yards out, and the touchdown reception was on a 32-yard pass from Bailey Crissman. The four touchdowns give Camper seven in just two games.
“I didn’t expect to start my career like this,” Camper said. “I figured I might go in there and score one or two touchdowns. But, tonight I really had my head on. Every time I got that ball, I was trying to get to the end zone.”
Camper ran the ball just four times but gained 44 yards on those carries while also catching one pass for 32 yards. He credited his offensive line for his success.
“Our blocks up front is really important,” Camper said.
If his offense wasn’t enough, Camper also starred on defense for the Falcon Knights, who were missing all-league linebacker Carter Terwint, who didn’t play (program decision).
He had seven tackles, including two for a loss, recovered a fumble, and partially blocked a punt.
“Last week there was a lot of miscommunication (on defense,” Camper said. “I knew tonight I needed to be a leader, I needed to step up. I tried to make every play that I could.”
Overall, Union/ACV played a much cleaner game than it did in a Week 1 28-20 loss at Brockway, something that pleased Dittman.
“We worked really hard this week,” Dittman said. “We had a lot of things go wrong last week with seven turnovers and 14 penalties. We felt like we could have played a whole lot better. You can see tonight, we cleaned a lot of stuff up. The kids played hard. That is what we were looking for.”
The Falcon Knights were more than just about Camper, as Zac Cooper and Brody Dittman each scored twice and Crissman threw for three touchdowns.
Cooper scored on an 11-yard pass from Crissman, who was 4 of 6 for 107 yards, and ran for a 16-yard score, while Dittman had scoring runs of 17 and 41 yards and ran for 70 yards.
Crissman, Dittman and Trey Fleming, who added a 49-yard scoring run, all played quarterback for Union/A-C Valley and combined to run to 148 yards with all three running the read-option to near perfection.
“Coach (Dan) Reed (the offensive coordinator) works really hard with those guys throughout the week,” Brad Dittman said. “We are usually reading a defensive end when we get into that stuff. Our quarterbacks do a good job of pulling it when they need to and giving it when they need to. It has been working out pretty well. We have three smart kids there. All three of them do it well.”
Mike Card and Skyler Roxbury also scored for the Falcon Knights with Roxbury catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Crissman and Card breaking free on a 70-yard run. Card ran for a game-high 107 yards on eight carries. The Union/A-C Valley defense also recorded a score on a safety.
The game was never competitive, as Union/A-C Valley outgained Sheffield (0-2) 486 yards to 13 making the contest a challenge for Dittman, as he only had 18 players dressed and could only sub so much.
“It was a difficult night, it was really hard,” Dittman said. “We only had 18 kids in pads tonight. We played all the younger guys that we could play. We had some positions where we just couldn’t bring guys out due to our limited numbers. At the same time, we needed our kids to play football. They have to play football. If you don’t that is when injuries happen and stuff like that. We weren’t, by any means, trying to run up the score.”
There were two scary moments in the game when Sheffield players had to be transported to Clarion Hospital by ambulance after suffering in-game injuries in the second half.
The first was Colby Barr, who is the son of head coach Mike Barr. Colby was hurt on an extra point that gave Union/A-C Valley a 64-0 lead in the third quarter.
The second was Cooper Traister, who was hurt after catching a screen pass in the fourth quarter with the score 71-0.
Both players, according to Mike Barr, were released from the hospital around midnight Friday and were back home recovering in Sheffield and should be ok in the long run.
According to Dittman, there were discussions of ending the football game after the injuries but Sheffield said it wanted to continue.
“I have been there,” Dittman said. “I have been on the other end of this. I have been there, the 60-0 games, the 70-0 games. I have coached through them. I know what it is like. It is tough. Sheffield played hard. Even after the couple of injuries there, their kids continued to battle. My hats off to them and their coaches for that.”