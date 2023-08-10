MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico — Saving her best for last, Rimersburg’s Evie Bliss finished her first international javelin event with a personal-best throw of 173 feet at Sunday’s Pan American Under-20 Track and Field Championships.
Already sitting in second place, Bliss solidified her silver medal throw that placed second behind Uruguay’s Manuela Rotundo Silvera’s winning throw of 182 feet. Rotundo’s previous best toss was 177 feet, 8 inches and after Bliss threw her final throw, it was Rotundo who improved on her previous best as well with a gold medal already secured.
Finishing third was Bliss’ teammate Shea Greene, the rising sophomore at Princeton who secured the bronze medal with her fourth throw of 148 feet, 8 inches.
While it was an international meet, only four throwers made up the event that took about 30 minutes to complete. The other thrower was Constanza Acevedo Fuentealba of Chile and she threw 128 feet, 5 inches.
“I’m sure the experience wasn’t exactly what Evie was expecting,” said Bucknell assistant coach of throws Ryan Protzman. “She adjusted well and had a strong throw to put her in second in Round 3. Then in Round 6, she hit her new PR of 173 feet for a silver medal in her first international competition. What a way to wrap up her high school career. So excited to get to work in Lewisburg!”
Of her eight best throws, all of them coming since April, three of her top six marks came in Puerto Rico. She opened with a 144-11 and then a 139-3 before going 166-4 on the final throw of the prelims and that’s now her fourth-best mark. In throw four, Bliss went 156-10 (sixth-best) and then 145-7 before her career-best toss on throw six.
Bliss topped her previous best mark of 170-2 thrown at the PiAA Class 2A Championships in Shippensburg in May and that broke the state meet record. Her runner-up throw of 169-11 at the USATF U-20 Championships in Oregon is now her No. 3 throw. Her other 160-plus throw that now ranks No. 5 on her personal list was the 161-8 toss she threw at the PIAA Championships.
Bliss moved up the World Athletics under-20 rankings to No. 13 and is now the highest-ranking thrower in the country. Rotundo is ranked No. 4.
The United States, not surprisingly, dominated the overall event by winning 58 of the total 123 medals and 28 of the gold medals among the 41 events. Canada (16) and Jamaica (11) were second and third on the medals table. Other countries that won at least one medal were Brazil, Bahams, Chile, Costa Rica, Uruguay, host Puerto Rico, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, U.S. Virgin Islands, Mexico and Guatemala.
The US women won golds in 13 of the 20 events. Shawnti Jackson won the 200-meter dash (22.35), Avery Lewis won the long jump (20 feet, 5 inches) and the two teamed up with Camryn Dickson and Kaila Jackson to win the 4x100 relay (42.88) by over two seconds over Jamaica. Ellie Shea doubled in the 1,500 and 3,000 runs (4:16.61 and 9:05.78).
Kaila Jackson and Dickson won silver and bronze respectively in the 100 dash.
Shawnti Jackson is the daughter of former Olympic hurdles medalist Bershawn Jackson and will attend the University Tennessee starting this fall. Kaila Jackson is a rising sophomore at Georgia.
Lewis, who enters her senior year at Friends Central High School in the Philadelphia area, was named Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 Gatorade Girls Track & Field Player of the Year. It’s the same award that Bliss was nominated for as well and “it recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Shea starts her senior year at Belmont High School in Massachusetts.
The trip to Puerto Rico essentially ends the throwing season for Bliss, who will head to Bucknell University in Lewisburg soon to start her college career. She’ll major in Biology.