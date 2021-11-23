CLARION — In six of the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights’ 12 games this year, they were trailing or tied at halftime.
The aggregate score at the half in those five games: 82-31 in favor of the other team.
After halftime: The Falcon Knights, 103-48.
In those six games — Brockway (loss), Port Allegany (win), Keystone (win), Cameron County (first game, win) and both against Redbank Valley (losses) — the Falcon Knights were 3-3.
The last one of those came in last Friday’s 28-21 loss to the Bulldogs in the District 9 Class 1A Championship game. Still, the Falcon Knights’ highly successful season ended at 9-3, which included the co-operative program’s first two playoff wins and first finals berth in six years of the setup.
Down 21-0 with over two minutes to go in the first quarter, things looked quite gloomy for head coach Brad Dittman’s squad.
“To be down 21-0 and for these guys to respond and claw and fight and the heart and character that these kids showed, there are no words to say how proud I am of these guys,” said Dittman, shortly after leaving a tear-filled and emotional huddle.
It’s the best example the familiar cliche of a team leaving it all on the field.
The Bulldogs’ first TD came on the 64-yard pass from Bryson Bain to Chris Marshall and then after the Falcon Knights went three-and-out on their first possession before giving up a 66-yard drive that took 13 plays.
It didn’t help then that the third TD came on a special teams miscue that turned into a 27-yard blocked punt return by the Bulldogs’ Carsen Rupp.
“We started out in a nickel (defensive format) because we figured they were going to spread it out and obviously we blew a coverage there on the first TD, but then we switched back to our base and we got more aggressive and Coach (Chris) McNany started blitzing and putting pressure there. That’s what we needed to do. We needed to get Bain off his spot and get him to make some errant throws and we were able to do that.”
But the Falcon Knights had to generate points, somehow, and after putting sophomore Brody Dittman in at quarterback on the team’s third possession, they were able to move the ball.
Their first drive with any first downs didn’t net any points as Dittman’s pass to the end zone fell incomplete on fourth down at the Bulldogs’ 15, but it was a sign of good things to come.
The next drive started with Ryan Cooper’s reverse option pass to Skyler Roxbury for 38 yards. Dittman’s 15-yard pass to Caden Rainey and Dawson Camper’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-one put the Falcon Knights at the Bulldogs’ 12 and Dittman floated a pass to Roxbury for the TD with 4:27 left in the second quarter.
Dittman showed plenty of poise from there, going 16-for-23 passing for 175 yards. Roxbury caught five passes for 76 yards, Cooper grabbed four passes for 76 yards and Rainey had five catches for 41 yards while rushing for a team-high 41 yards on seven attempts.
“I’m proud of our offense,” Coach Dittman said. “We wanted to make plays when we could and we started kind of slow there, but then our lines settled in and they started giving us some creases and obviously our guys made some good runs. Body came in and made some throws for us and the guys made plays and that’s what we needed to do. That was the reason we moved the chains and we put points on the board.”
The Bulldogs weren’t able to dictate the tempo defensively, something that unit was able to do all season, giving up a scant 85 yards per game. It was just the fourth time in the Bulldogs’ last 22 games they didn’t record a sack.
“Not take anything away from (Redbank Valley ends Joe Mansfield) number two or (Brandon Ross) 26 over there, but we had 59 (Carter Terwint) and 68 (Landon Chalmers) on our edges and we thought we could handle them one on one,” Dittman said. “I think you’ll see that up front. Our centers and guards had rough times at times but they’re young.”
“To be honest, we didn’t change much,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said of his defensive game plan. “We just knew on a couple of those scores, they just made plays and we didn’t. When we were losing the edge on some things, it was all stuff we prepared for. I wouldn’t say it was anything we weren’t expecting. They just had a series of about two quarters where they made more plays than we did.”
Redbank Valley’s failure to score from the Falcon Knights’ 2 with under two minutes left in the first half thanks to the fumble into the end zone recovered by Chalmers thrust the momentum back to the Falcon Knights, who scored to open the second half on Camper’s 1-yarder at the 9:09 mark. Rainey’s 15-yard run to start the half and a 44-yard pass from Dittman to Cooper highlighted the drive.
Terwint and Camper combined to force a fumble by Bulldogs receiver Tate Minich on the Bulldogs’ sideline at the Redbank Valley 37 on the first play of the ensuing drive. The Union/ACV recovery cashed into the tying score when it took eight plays to go those 37 yards.
The Falcon Knights overcame a 12-yard holding play, getting a first down on a Bulldogs offsides call on fourth-and-3 at the Bulldogs’ 30. Then after an incomplete pass on third-and-eight, the Falcon Knights got a first down thanks to a roughing the passer call on the Bulldogs. Three plays later, Dittman placed another perfect pass to Cooper for a 10-yard TD connection.
Colton Murray’s point-after kick was wide right, leaving the score tied at 21-21 with 4:49 left, setting up the Bulldogs’ winning sequence at the end. Dittman elected to punt from his own 41 on fourth-and-six with 3:26 remaining and all three timeouts to use, but the gamble didn’t work and the Bulldogs ran out the clock.
“I felt we were just a little too shy on our side of the field,” Dittman said. “If we were just five or 10 yards further we would’ve gone for the first down. But we had 3:26 left and I thought we could punt it with all three timeouts. I was confident our defense could stop them and we just weren’t able to do that.”
The loss saw the high school careers of players like Rainey, Terwint, Murray, Andrew Verostek, Braxton Marsh come to an end, but the Falcon Knights have a promising future with most of the rest of the roster back … along with some momentum of a 9-3 season.
“We want to use it as a growing point,” Dittman agreed. “These seniors got us here and we fell just short. These young guys, they know what it takes to get here now because our seniors led us here. I’m looking forward (to the future). We have a great core back for next year and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do.”