RIMERSBURG — It’s another small roster for Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman.
But hearing him run through his depth chart makes it sound like he has more than a handful than what’s a 25-man group that does not include any freshmen who were kept in the junior high ranks again this year.
It just might be a lot like last year’s 5-2 season. It’s a short-rostered team with plenty of depth heading into Friday night’s opener at Brockway following last Saturday’s scrimmage at West Shamokin.
“You’re going to see a lot of the same of that this year,” said Dittman, entering his fourth season at the head of the co-operative setup with a 16-13 record. “That’s kind of our M-O the past couple years and I don’t see that changing. We might only have 25 kids, but we have 25 good kids. We’ve been fortunate to have the right group here the past few years and I don’t think this year will be any different.”
The Falcon Knights return both the Defensive and Offensive MVPs from the D9 League’s Small School South Division in linebacker Carter Terwint and receiver Caden Rainey, both seniors. Junior Mikey Card is a returning all-star defensive lineman who will move on offense from the line to the backfield to take some reps at fullback.
That’s a good start as the team looks to junior Bailey Crissman to take over the quarterback job.
It was a notable run through the season last year as the Falcon Knights grinded out road wins at Keystone (14-7) and South Side Beaver (21-14) while their losses were by a combined five points to Redbank Valley (10-7) in the regular season and Smethport (12-10) in the District 9 Class 1A semifinals.
“Last year was a good season,” Dittman agreed. “We had a tough couple ball games there with Redbank Valley and Smethport with a couple plays, one way or another, and we’ve talked about it before, and we’re sitting a 7-0 heading for a D9 championship game. That’s stuck with all of these kids and we have a lot back who played on that team. That’s made them work even harder this year, so we’re excited to get rolling.”
Rainey’s MVP season saw him lead the team in receiving (24-285, 2 TDs) while also rushing for 178 yards on 27 carries and two TDs. He might be in the backfield at tailback or among the three-receiver set.
Rainey also earned all-star nods at cornerback on defense and the return specialist spot after returning two punts for TDs, averaging 19.2 yards per return on 10 chances.
Crissman will run the offensive behind center.
“We just need to keep working with him,” Dittman said. “He’s a 6-foot-5 kid, he’s got all the tools to play quarterback. He’s smart and we just need to continue to work on his read progressions. Being that big, he’s an athlete too. We’re not afraid to run some read option stuff in the backfield because he can run the ball as well and that’s a good tool to have.”
Card moves from offensive line to fullback as well as junior Andrew Verostek.
“Mikey was an all-conference defensive lineman and he shed some weight this year, so I think you’re going to see some good things from him and we made the decision early in camp to move Verostek back there and he did some good things in the scrimmage we were pleased with.”
Rainey, and sophomores Dawson Camper, Ethan Palmer and Zac Cooper will see time at tailback. Dittman expects similar balance from his backs as last year when five different players ran from 119 to 288 yards over the seven-game season.
“You’re going to see three, four or five guys running the ball for us,” Dittman said. “We’re not afraid to hand it off and let them roll. Obviously, Rainey is a threat to score every time he touches the ball and he looked good Saturday. Dawson looked really good for a sophomore and he’s a good athlete. Mikey and Andrew did as well, so we have some options there.”
Rainey and also Camper could be out at receiver, but it appears juniors Ryan Cooper and Skyler Roxbury will at least get the start as offensive coordinator Dan Reed’s basic set has three receivers. They combined for three catches in limited action last year. Junior Jacob Bowser is another receiver in the mix.
Even with Card and Verostek moving back to the backfield, the Falcon Knights return three linemen with seniors Colton Murray and Terwint at left guard and tackle respectively. Junior Landon Chalmers is back at center. Looking to fill the right side at guard and tackle are senior Peter Hardy and sophomore Zander Layghlin. Senior Braxton Marsh, and sophomores Kaiden McNany and Luke Wilson are also in the mix in the trenches.
Dittman figures a big key to success this year is improved offensive efficiency, which cost them at times a year ago.
“We just didn’t get things done at times and we weren’t (very efficient),” Dittman said. “We have to take what the defense gives us and move the ball, move the chains and put points on the board. We at times struggled last year just doing that against different teams and we need to be more consistent.”
The defense yielded just 57 points in the seven games, so obviously Dittman will take those numbers again. Terwint was a force at one of the inside linebacker spots, making 8.9 tackles per game. Crissman at one of the two outside linebacker spots and Rainey, who is back at safety, are the second and third returning tacklers at 4.3 and 4.1 stops per game.
All three lineman are back in the team’s 3-4 setup with Card at end, Murray at nose tackle and Chalmers at the other end.
Verostek joins Terwint at inside backer while either Wilson or Camper fill the other outside spot.
Roxbury is the other safety while Cooper and Bowser will likely start at cornerback. Others helping in the secondary are sophomores Zac Cooper, Trey Fleming and Brody Dittman. Those two also back up Crissman and quarterback.
“I think our defense is going to be tough again this year,” Dittman said. “We have a nice core of returning guys who played a ton last year. It should be pretty good if we button some things up.”
How the season plays out, Dittman feels, depends on how his team improves in the key areas of course. How they stack up to the rest of the Class 1A field, he figured all of that will take care of itself if the boxes get checked.
“The goal for us is to get better every rep, every time we step on the field,” he said. “We want to get to a position to win every Friday night and if we can take care of those little things and all of the details and turn them into wins, we’ll see how it shakes out at the end of the season.
“I’m excited about this team and what the can do.”
Reed, Ray Fox, Chris McNany, Kline Terwilliger, Greg Wolbert and Cullen McNany are all back on Dittman’s coaching staff.
ROSTER
Seniors: Caden Rainey, Braxton Marsh, Peter Hardy, Carter Terwint, Colton Murray
Juniors: Skyler Roxbury, Ryan Cooper, Jacob Bowser, Bailey Crissman, Mikey Card, Andrew Verostek, Drew Chalmers, Landon Chalmers
Sophomores: Brody Dittman, Dawson Camper, Trey Fleming, Zac Cooper, Ethan Palmer, Mathew Kennedy, Aaron Bashline, Luke Wilson, Wyatt Evans, Kaiden McNany, Zander Layghlin, Jacob Pennington.