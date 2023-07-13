LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Two-time state champion and reigning AAU Junior Olympic high jump champion Hayden Smith of Union High School is heading back to nationals again this year.
Even if he didn’t “qualify.”
Smith was gearing up for a qualifying event scheduled for Saturday at Clark High School in Las Vegas, but he never got the chance.
In sweltering temperatures over 100 degrees, Smith and the rest of the under-18 high jump field waited their turn into the evening; but three times, the stadium lost power and it led officials to cancel Smith’s event.
But also, it automatically qualified jumpers for the AAU Nationals scheduled for July 26-Aug. 5 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Last year, Smith won the under-18 title by clearing a career-best 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches at the AAU Junior Olympic Championships held at North Carolina A&T’s Truist Stadium.
The Vegas postponement paused what’s been another strong season for the senior-to-be Union/A-C Valley standout. He won his second straight state title by clearing 6 feet, 8 inches, then shared second place at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon — same location as Bliss’ title — back in June after clearing 6 feet, 9 inches.
He’ll gun for his fourth D9 title next spring and seek a third PIAA state title.
ALSO SUNDAY IN OREGON — Former Olympian and Johnsonburg state champion Michael Shuey competed in the men’s javelin and finished eighth with a toss of 235 feet.
Shuey, 29, threw at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. He also won the USATF Championship in 2019. Shuey won the PIAA Class 2A javelin title in 2012 and two Big Ten titles with Penn State in 2014 and 2015.