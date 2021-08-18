For the Redbank Valley and Union fall sports athletes, the preseason officially began Monday.
While area golf teams started their schedules as early as Thursday, most teams start their regular season after Labor Day weekend, although the football regular season begins next Friday. Scrimmages are scheduled for this Saturday.
Here’s a quick rundown on each program heading into the season with previews coming in the next couple weeks:
Redbank Valley
Football
Hopes are high for the Bulldogs, with head coach Blane Gold returning for his third season. The Bulldogs were 7-1 last year, losing their only game to Reynolds in the second round of the state playoffs. Their first-round win over Northern Bedford was the program’s first-ever PIAA playoff win.
Gold has around 39 players on his preseason roster, including all-state senior lineman Joe Mansfield. Running back Ray Shrecekgnost and receiver Marquese Gardlock are other D9 League Small School South Division All-Stars returning.
The Bulldogs’ lone scrimmage game is Saturday against Central Clarion
Volleyball
Former assistant Ashley Anderson takes over the reigns from Matt Darr, who stepped down after the Lady Bulldogs’ D9 Class 2A title run and 21-2 finish after a state playoff win over Chestnut Ridge.
The Lady Bulldogs have 30 girls on the preseason roster, looking to replace a big group of graduated seniors. Among the leading players back are seniors Ryley Pago, Carlie Rupp, Lilly Shaffer and Abby Young, and juniors Alivia Huffman and Caylen Rearick.
The Lady Bulldogs start the season at home against Keystone on Sept. 7.
Girls Soccer
The defending District 9 Class 1A champion Lady Bulldogs have 17 on their preseason roster with head coach Mike Dawson entering his sixth season. The Lady Bulldogs won their first D9 title last year, finishing 16-4.
Raegen Beamer and Rhiannon Laughlin are returning Upper Allegheny Soccer League All-Stars.
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to host Forest Area on Sept. 7.
Boys Soccer
Former assistant Ty Scott takes over for A.J. Blose, who resigned after last season’s 5-10-1 run.
Scott has 14 players on his preseason roster, including returning UAVSL all-star in sophomore Owen Clouse.
The Bulldogs also are supposed to open the season with Forest Area on Sept. 7.
Union
Football (w/A-C Valley)
The Falcon Knights were 5-2 last year after a 12-10 loss to Smethport in the District 9 Class 1A semifinals and head coach Brad Dittman enters his fourth season with a preseason roster at 26 players.
Among the top returners are senior Caden Rainey, who was a D9 League Small School South Division All-Star as a receiver, return specialist and cornerback on defense. He led the Falcon Knights in receiving (24-285, 2 TDs) and interceptions with four.
Senior linebacker Carter Terwint was the division’s defensive MVP after leading the team in tackles and tackles for losses. Juniors Bailey Crissman and Mike Card also return. Card earned an all-star nod on the defensive line.
The Falcon Knights scrimmage at West Shamokin Saturday at 10 a.m. before visiting Brockway for their season-opener on Aug. 27.
Volleyball
It’s head coach Corri Shumaker’s second full season and third overall for the Damsels, who are coming off a 6-10 season. She has 25 on the roster, mostly young with just seven juniors and seniors. One of the seniors, Dominika Logue, was a second team KSAC All-Star.
After scrimmaging at Moniteau on Aug. 24, the Damsels host DuBois Central Catholic in their season-opener on Sept. 7.