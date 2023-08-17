With high school golf starting this week and the rest of the fall sports preseason getting under way here is a quick look at the area teams:
REDBANK VALLEY
Football
It’s year five for Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, whose team finished 9-2 last year.
The Bulldogs, with 41 on the preseason roster, return a handful of key skill players — sophomore quarterback Braylon Wagner who threw for 804 yards and eight touchdowns in four starts, junior running back Drew Byers (team-best 754 yards, 5 TDs), and senior receivers Ashton Kahle (21-397, 9 TDs) and Mason Clouse (23-376, 4 TDs).
Defensively, two of the top three tacklers are back with Caden Adams (118 tackles) and Brandon Ross (90 tackles).
The Bulldogs host Brookville — rescheduled Tuesday from Brookville — on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. before traveling to Smethport for the season-opener on
Volleyball
It’s a 22-player roster for the Lady Bulldogs and head coach Ashley Anderson, who enters her third season.
Junior Taylor Ripple is a returning Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Third-Team All-Star.
The Lady Bulldogs host a four-team scrimmage Saturday with Kane, Punxsutawney and Clarion-Limestone starting at 9 a.m. Another scrimmage is at Franklin next Wednesday before the season-opening A-C Valley Tournament on Aug. 26. The dual match opener is at home Aug. 29 with Keystone.
Boys Soccer
The Bulldogs were 14-3-1 a year ago under Ty Scott, who enters his third season at the helm. He has 20 players on his preseason roster.
Senior striker Owen Clouse is back for the Bulldogs after scoring a school-record 38 goals last year. Clouse and senior midfielder Ty Carrier were Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League All-Stars.
The Bulldogs scrimmage at home against St. Marys Saturday starting at noon and host West Shamokin in a second exhibition next Thursday at 6 p.m. before starting the season at home against Forest Area on Sept. 5.
Girls Soccer
The Lady Bulldogs were 6-10-1 last year and return all but one of their top scorers as head coach Mike Dawson enters his eighth season. He has around 15 girls on his preseason roster.
Sophomore Lia Hageter (8 goals, 2 assists), senior Ally Shoemaker (7 goals, 1 assist), also a returning UAVSL All-Star, were the top two scorers last year.
The Lady Bulldogs scrimmage Saturday at Keystone starting at 7:45 p.m. and host St. Marys Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. before starting the season Aug. 29 at home against Keystone starting at 7 p.m.
UNION
Football (Union/A-C Valley)
Dan Reed takes over the head coaching job for the Falcon Knights, who are coming off a 5-6 season. Reed has 35 players on his preseason roster.
Senior Brody Dittman and junior Owen Bish combined to throw for over 1,100 yards and rush for more than 350 yards out of the quarterback position. Senior Zac Cooper is the top returning receiver while the line returns Zander Laughlin, Kaiden McNany, Luke Wilson and Colbin Elliot. On defense, McNany, Wilson, Cooper, Dittman, Max Gallagher and Easton Wingard are returning starters.
The Falcon Knights scrimmage Saturday at Moniteau with Lakeview also attending beginning at 10 a.m. The season-opener is Aug. 25 at Cameron County.
Volleyball
The Damsels were 3-16 a year ago under head coach Courtney Gross, who enters her second season with around 25 girls on her preseason roster.
The Damsels open the season at home with Wilmington on Aug. 30.