KNOX — Doubling their offensive output from the first meeting, if that’s possible, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs routed Keystone and got their record over the .500 mark at 6-5.
It was 21-0 Bulldogs this time over the Panthers Tuesday afternoon.
Eleven different Bulldogs scored as Owen Clouse led the way with five goals followed by four from Tyson Adams. Owen Harmon, Kieren Fricko and Thomas Wegley each scored two goals while six others scored once — Ty Carrier, Jack Shaffer, Caleb Root, Cole Monrean, Seth Barrett and Kaedyn Pago.
Nick Moore and Carrier each had four assists. Adams, Harmon and Fricko added two helpers each, and Clouse, Wegley, Monrean and Pago all had one assist.
The Bulldogs host West Shamokin Thursday before next Tuesday’s trip to Clarion-Limestone.
In other games:
MONDAY, Sept. 27
Karns City sweeps
Redbank Valley
At home, both Redbank Valley squads dropped shutout losses to perennial power Karns City. The Bulldogs dropped a 5-0 decision while the Lady Bulldogs fell, 6-0.
The loss put the Lady Bulldogs at 3-6 going into Thursday’s game at Curwensville. Next Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs visit Clarion for a 6 p.m. start.
WED, Sept. 22
Brockway 10,
Bulldogs 1
At Brockway, the Bulldogs were routed by the host Rovers despite scoring the first goal of the game.
Owen Clouse’s goal was set up by an assist by Ty Carrier and it was 1-0 30 minutes into the game, but Brockway led 3-1 by halftime and scored seven more unanswered goals in the second half.
ALUMNI
GAME Oct. 17
Come one come all say both current Redbank Valley coaches Mike Dawson and Ty Scott.
Any and all Redbank Valley soccer alumni are invited and welcomed and encouraged to participate in the alumni game set for Oct. 17 at Redbank Valley High School. Player arrival is at 1 p.m. with the game starting at 2 p.m.
There is no admission price, but donations will be accepted to offset costs on running the game. Dawson and Scott, both former Bulldogs soccer players, say the more the merrier and the less running for all who try to play.
“We have 34 — 24 men, 10 women — confirmed to play right now and the list is growing every day,” Dawson said. “This is mainly about continuing to grow the sport locally and connecting current players with the players who came before them.”
Contact Dawson at 814-221-8414 or Scott at 814-221-6617 if you are an interested RVHS soccer alumnus.