NEW BETHLEHEM — Improving to 3-0 going into Wednesday’s game at another 3-0 team at Clarion-Limestone, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team dusted visiting DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday night at home.
The Bulldogs scored five unanswered goals after a 1-1 tie in the first half. Owen Harmon and Owen Clouse each scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs with Clouse assisting on two, and Harmon and Ty Carrier on two others.
Last Thursday at Forest Area, it was Clouse’s goal with under 20 minutes left in regulation that secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Fires.
Caleb Root and Harmon also scored for the Bulldogs with Kieran Fricko, Nolan Barnett and Titus Smith assisting on the goals.
The Bulldogs host Brockway next Tuesday for their lone game of next week.
MEANWHILE, THE LADY BULLDOGS took a 1-1 record into Wednesday’s game at Clarion. Last Thursday, they dropped a 2-1 decision at Forest Area.
The Fires’ Emily Best scored her second goal of the game late in regulation to lift the hosts past the Lady Bulldogs who got a game-tying goal from Ember Hetrick off an assist from Alexandra Shoemaker to tie it up at 1-1 earlier in the second half after Best’s first goal had Forest leading 1-0 at halftime.
After the Clarion matchup, the Lady Bulldogs play twice next week, hosting Brockway with the boys on Tuesday with a 5 p.m. kickoff for the first game of the twinbill and then visiting Punxsutawney for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff next Thursday.