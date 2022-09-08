NEW BETHLEHEM — Improving to 3-0 going into Wednesday’s game at another 3-0 team at Clarion-Limestone, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team dusted visiting DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday night at home.

The Bulldogs scored five unanswered goals after a 1-1 tie in the first half. Owen Harmon and Owen Clouse each scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs with Clouse assisting on two, and Harmon and Ty Carrier on two others.

