ALLPORT — Dropping a second straight game in as many days, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs dropped a road game at District 6’s West Branch Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Warriors downed Redbank Valley, 3-1, as Emma Kemmer scored the Lady Bulldogs’ lone goal off an assist from Elena Root.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-3) were scheduled to host Clarion Thursday and travel to Punxsutawney Monday before hosting Elk County Catholic next Tuesday.
In other action:
MONDAY, Sept. 13
BOYS
Redbank Valley 12,
Keystone 1
At home in the second game of a varsity doubleheader in the Bulldogs’ matchup with Keystone, it was a blowout as the hosts jumped out to an 8-1 lead by halftime.
Nine different Bulldogs found the back of the net, led by Owen Clouse’s three goals and assist. Owen Harmon scored two goals and dished out three assists, while Brayden McCauley, Kieren Fricko and Ty Carrier each had a goal and two assists.
Other scorers were Tyson Adams, Kaedyn Pago, Seth Barrett and Cole Monrean.
The Bulldogs (3-2) host Clarion-Limestone Thursday at 4 p.m. with at trip to DuBois Central Catholic Friday. Next Monday and Wednesday, they visit Punxsutawney and Brockway.
GIRLS
Brookville 2,
Redbank Valley 1
In the first game of Monday’s twinbill, visiting Brookville scored two first-half goals and hung on to deal the Lady Bulldogs a 2-1 setback.
The Lady Raiders (1-3) were able to get a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez and Autumn Walter in the first half, Walter’s goal was assisted by Alayna Haight.
Redbank Valley, which fell to 2-2, scored with under five minutes left in regulation on Alexandra Shoemaker’s goal off an Ember Hetrick assist.
SATURDAY, Sept. 11
BOYS
Redbank Valley 8, Oil City 0
At home against the visiting Oilers, the Bulldogs broke open a close 1-0 game at halftime with seven second-half goals.
Nick Moore scored two goals and added two assists. He was one of seven different scorers which included Tyson Adams, Owen Harmon, Seth Barrett, Caleb Root, Owen Clouse and Ty Carrier.
Harmon had three assists with Carrier added two and Clouse one.
The second-half surge made things easier for the defense, led by goalkeeper Cole Monrean in the shutout win.
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 12,
Oil City 0
In Saturday’s first game, the Lady Bulldogs got a hat trick from Quinn Fricko. In addition to her three goals, she added an assist as eight different players scored.
Ember Hetrick and Alexandra Shoemaker each scored two goals while Raegen Beamer, LeighAnn Hetrick, Lilly Neiswonger, Emma Kemmer and Keja Elmer all scored a goal.
Elmer, Ember Hetrick, LeighAnn Hetrick and McKayla McGuire added assists.
Kemmer and LeighAnn Hetrick shared goalkeeper duties in the shutout effort.
THURS., Sept. 9
BOYS
Karns City 3,
Redbank Valley 0
In the second of two games at Karns City last week, the host Gremlins blanked the Bulldogs.
Myles McCully, Adam Smith and Cole Ritzert scored for the Gremlins.
GIRLS
Karns City 9,
Redbank Valley 3
Also at Karns City, the Lady Bulldogs got two goals from Raegen Beamer in the second half, but it was not enough against the longtime power.
Ember Hetrick scored in the first half while Alexandra Shoemaker added an assist.