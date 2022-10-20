NEW BETHLEHEM — Getting a little revenge from an earlier season 8-3 loss to Redbank Valley at home, the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team defeated the Bulldogs 3-1 on a chilly Monday night.
Bailee Verdill scored the only first half goal with 6:42 left in the half as the Lions led 1-0 at halftime. Thomas Uckert assisted on the goal. Verdill had a goal wiped away on an offside call about seven minutes before this goal.
Redbank Valley had a penalty kick by Kieren Fricko that was stopped by goalkeeper Tyler Bingham who made several key saves throughout the match.
Despite being down 1-0 at halftime, the Bulldogs outshot C-L 6-3 in the first half.
“We had opportunities tonight, but we just didn’t finish,” said Redbank Valley head coach Ty Scott, whose team took a 13-2-1 record into Wednesday’s game at Brockway. “They finished on their opportunities and that was the difference. They have a really good team over there and hopefully we’ll meet them in the playoffs.”
Owen Clouse connected on a penalty kick less than a minute into the second half at 39:31 to tie the score 1-1.
The tie didn’t last long as Verdill scored off a corner kick pass from Wyatt Boyden at 38:10 to give C-L the lead.
Verdill picked up a yellow card at the 22:00 minute mark and had to sit out until the 17:00 minute mark.
Danny Schweitzer scored an unassisted goal with 10:17 to play giving the Lions the 3-1 lead.
Bingham would make the lead hold up by making several key saves down the stretch to keep the Bulldogs off the board. He would make 14 saves for the game.
“Tyler made some huge saves for us,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “They had a lot of scoring chances in the second half, and he came up big. That’s a three-year starter and a senior who stepped up big when he needed to.”
Prior to this meeting C-L (13-2) had been playing four of their last five against potential playoff teams so the Lions have been preparing for the playoffs already late in the season.
“This is how we expect to play,” said Montgomery. “There are a lot of good teams in single A of District 9 and we’ve seen a bunch of those teams this season. We talked about that we’re built for these close games. We wanted to come in here and prove that the game at our place was a fluke and we knew we could play better than we showed in that first game.”
Before the game, the Bulldogs honored their seniors Owen Harmon, Nick Moore, Peyton Rearick and Trevor Rearick.
The night also served as Pink Night Cancer Awareness event with donations benefiting Kathy Burford Johnston, who is currently fighting cancer. If anyone is interested in donating, contact the Redbank Valley Sports Boosters and/or Mike Fricko.
The D9 playoffs begin next week with pairings to be announced at the end of this week.
In Monday’s other game:
Clarion 3, Lady Bulldogs 2
In the other varsity soccer game on Senior Night at Redbank Valley, it was visiting Clarion that spoiled the Lady Bulldogs’ playoff hopes with a 3-2 win.
Lexi Coull’s goal with 10:43 left in regulation broke the tie and dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 6-8-1 with a trip to Brockway Wednesday and Kane Thursday to finish the season. Head coach Mike Dawson said that his team is not entering the D9 Class 1A playoffs.
Elena Root’s penalty kick gave Redbank Valley the initial lead that was the lone goal of the first half. Ember Hetrick’s goal off an Alexandra Shoemaker assist just over seven minutes into the second half put the Lady Bulldogs up 2-1. But Clarion scored twice the rest of the way. Anna Gribik tied it at 2-2 with 24:07 remaining and then Coull scored the game winner with less than 11 minutes on the clock.
After the game, the Lady Bulldogs honored their seniors Hailey Theuret, Ember Hetrick, Elena Root, Bailey Laughlin, McKayla McGuire, Nina Space and Emma Kemmer.
In other games:
SATURDAY, Oct. 15
West Branch 6,
Lady Bulldogs 1
At home against District 6’s West Branch, the Lady Bulldogs managed one goal in a 6-1 loss as Lia Hageter scored off an Alexandra Shoemaker assist.
THURSDAY, Oct. 13
Bulldogs 3, DuBois CC 0
At DuBois, the visiting Bulldogs blanked the Cardinals as Kieran Fricko, Owen Harmon and Caleb Root scored goals.
Owen Clouse and Ty Carrier had assists and Cole Monrean earned the shutout at goalkeeper.