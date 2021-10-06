STRATTANVILLE — After giving up an early goal and then scoring three goals in a span of six minutes in the first half, the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team had to withstand a valiant comeback attempt from Redbank Valley to hold on for a 4-3 victory Tuesday night at the C-L Sports Complex
“The last time we played them we gave up some quick goals and I think our guys kind of hung their heads and quit,” said Redbank Valley head coach Ty Scott, whose team fell to 7-6. “We’ve been telling them all season that we’re a second half team. Tonight, they came out and kept fighting and playing hard in that second half and that’s all I’m asking of them.”
Owen Harmon got Redbank Valley on the board at the 35:13 mark of the first half for a 1-0 lead.
Twenty minutes later Layton Dunn shot a ball past Bulldog keeper Cole Monrean to tie the game 1-1 at the 15:53 mark. Cody Whitling got credit for an assist on the goal.
Whitling then scored the first of two goals at the 12:57 mark off a corner kick feed from Thomas Uckert giving the Lions a 2-1 lead.
Whitling added his second goal at the 9:52 mark of the half giving C-L (6-2 overall) a 3-1 halftime lead.
“We had been firing on all cylinders lately but tonight our passes weren’t connecting early on and Redbank ended up getting an early goal on us,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “I think when our guys don’t score early, they kind of start to press a bit. Once we get that first one, they kind of settle down and relax and play their game more.”
Owen Clouse cut the C-L lead to one at the 31:57 mark of the second half making the score 3-2.
Redbank missed a golden chance to tie the game when a Lions player was issued a red card for pushing down a Redbank player who was racing toward the net. Clouse rang the free kick off the post keeping the Bulldogs down by one.
“We had the player we wanted to take that shot,” said Scott. A little left or right and it would have been in, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”
Wyatt Boyden then restored the Lions two-goal lead again at the 13:47 mark. It would turn out to be the difference maker as Redbank made a furious attempt in the closing minutes.
Tyson Adams scored with 1:45 left to make the score 4-3. Redbank just missed tying the score in the closing seconds when Peyton Smith of C-L was able to slide across the goal and kick a shot out of bounds as time was running out.
“I have to give Redbank a lot of credit for coming back like they did,” said Montgomery. “We were playing shorthanded because of a red card so we had to play a little more of a defensive posture. Peyton made a huge save at the end there when our goalie was out of position as he slid and knocked that ball out of bounds.”
C-L finished with 13 shots with Monrean making nine saves. Tyler Bingham made four saves on seven shots for the Bulldogs.
“Our keeper is only a sophomore, and he didn’t play last year because we had an all-conference goalie in there,” said Scott. “He just seems to be getting better and better although he still needs to work on his communication a bit, but he’s definitely improving as the season is going along.”
The Bulldogs visit Forest Area in Tionesta Friday at 5 p.m. before hosting Punxsutawney and visiting West Shamokin next Monday and Tuesday.
In Tuesday’s other game:
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 2,
Clarion 0
At Clarion, the Lady Bulldogs stopped a four-game winless streak by beating the team it last defeated and swept the season series from the Lady Cats with a 2-0 win.
The Lady Bulldogs (4-6-1) scored both goals in the second half as Raegen Beamer scored off an assist from Ember Hetrick and Alexandra Shoemaker found the back of the net with the help of an assist from Lilli Barnett.
LeighAnn Hetrick earned the shutout in the net as goalkeeper.
The Lady Bulldogs had their Thursday game at Oil City canceled. They’ll visit Forest Area in Tionesta starting on Friday at 3 p.m. Next Monday and Tuesday, they host Punxsutawney at 6 p.m. and visit Brookville at a time to be announced in an added game respectively.
In last week’s games:
THURSDAY, Sept. 30
BOYS
Redbank Valley 3,
West Shamokin 1
At home against West Shamokin, the Bulldogs trailed 1-0 at halftime against the Wolves but took advantage of three set pieces off corner kicks to score three times in the second half.
Using their head literally, the Bulldogs scored three times off corner kicks from Ty Carrier to Owen Clouse, who headed in all three attempts to lift the Bulldogs to the win.
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 1,
Curwensville 1, tie
At Curwensville, Quinn Fricko’s penalty kick in the second half tied the game at 1-1 and that’s where it ended as the Lady Bulldogs played to a tie.