FRANKLIN — Considering how the season has gone and where it could go, Monday’s 1-0 win was a big one for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team.
Alexandra Shoemaker scored with under 10 minutes left in regulation off an assist from Lilli Barnett to end the team’s three-game losing streak.
Head coach Mike Dawson’s defending D9 Class 1A championship team improved to 6-9-2 with the win going into Wednesday’s regular-season final at home against St. Marys.
Their playoff fate hadn’t been decided on whether they’ll enter, but a win over the Lady Dutch probably wouldn’t hurt the cause.
But the numbers are big crazy when it comes to them playing close games this year. They are 1-3 in games with a 1-0 final score and in one-goal decisions, the Lady Bulldogs are 3-5.
“The girls don’t see the bigger picture sometimes with most of our losses being by one goal,” Dawson said. “So if a ball bounces one way, it’s a tie game for us and if it’s another, maybe the other team doesn’t score. It feels like we’ve been competitive in most of the games this year and that’s what you want.”
Monday’s win was refreshing.
“It was a tale of two teams between Saturday and Monday,” Dawson said. “We possessed the ball better Monday than we did all year. We were patient and we got a bunch of looks and then eventually one fell for us in the second half. But we were knocking at the door of opportunity for 80 minutes though. It was fun and nice to see they really haven’t given up on the season and they’re still working toward the end goal of making the playoffs and we’ll see what happens.”
In other games:
SATURDAY, Oct. 16
BOYS
Ridgway 7,
Redbank Valley 2
At Ridgway, the Bulldogs got goals from Owen Harmon and Owen Clouse with an assist from Tyson Adams.
The loss finished up the Bulldogs’ regular season at 10-7 and that’s the most wins for the program since 2011. They’ll indeed head to the District 9 Class 1A playoffs that’ll begin some time next week. Pairings should be announced later this week.
“Like I said at the beginning of the season, I thought we could surprise people and I think we did with the 10 wins,” said the recently engaged head coach Ty Scott (check story on A-1). “The core of this team is very solid and it’s just fun to be around. That’s another reason why I wanted to have this alumni game, to get these guys connected with the past teams and be a part of that as well.”
GIRLS
Brockway 4,
Redbank Valley 1
Also at Brockway, the Lady Bulldogs managed just one goal in a loss to the hosts.
Reagen Beamer scored for the Lady Bulldogs while Brockway
Raegan Gelnette scored twice to lead Brockway, while Danielle Wood and Mia Martino each scored once. Amanda Decker recorded two assists, while Wood and Paris Stern also set up goals.
THURSDAY, Oct. 14
GIRLS
Curwensville 1,
Redbank Valley 0
On Senior Night at home against visiting Curwensville, the lone goal was scored by the visitors in the second half.
The Lady Bulldogs honored Abby Downs, Lilly Neiswonger, Mia Gourley, Raegen Beamer, Quinn Fricko and LeighAnn Hetrick while senior Bulldogs Jack Shaffer and Tyson Adams were also recognized.