NEW BETHLEHEM — A new name, but a familiar face will be running the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team.
Former Bulldog and 2011 RVHS graduate Ty Scott replaces A.J. Blose as the head coach. Scott coached under Blose the past four seasons. He’s also coached in the junior high ranks in soccer and boys’ basketball.
And there will be a bit of rebuilding as nine seniors, up to eight of them starters, graduated from last year’s 5-10-1 season. The roster is smallish with 14 players, 10 of them sophomores or juniors.
Scott is encouraged by the roster’s chemistry while knowing that they’ll have to grow up together, perhaps literally. It’s a small team physically and they’ll need to take advantage of its speed against other teams.
“I think this is the closest team I’ve been around since I’ve coached at the varsity level,” Scott said. “I think that’s the key, because a lot of our best players have been playing soccer and basketball together. We do have some speed. The only thing we don’t have is height and some strength, but we’ll get there.”
Senior Tyson Adams, juniors Owen Harmon and Nick Moore, and sophomores Brayden McCauley and Owen Clouse are returning regulars. Harmon and Clouse, the top returning scorer with four goals and two assists, join junior Owen Harmon in the forward spots up front. Moore, sophomore Ty Carrier and promising freshman Kieren Fricko manning the midfield spots.
“Our strength of the team will be our offense, especially with Tyson and the Owens,” Scott said. “I could put Clouse anywhere and he’d succeed and we have a smart, selfless center midfieder with Nick and Kierin is going to be one of our best players.”
McCauley is back on defense, anchoring things from his sweeper spot. He’ll be likely joined by sophomores Ethan McIntyre and Seth Barrett, and freshman Kaedyn Pago. Senior Jack Shaffer will also see time on defense.
“Braden has always been a defender and one time last year we tried to move him up to midfield and he wasn’t comfortable with that,” Scott said. “I just need to get him talking more. He’s only a sophomore, but he’ll be a leader back there.”
Sophomore Cole Monrean is the new goalkeeper.
“I think he’s doing really well,” Scott said. “He’s not as athletic as Owen Magagnotti was last year, but he knows the sport and he’s only in 10th grade, so he just needs to talk more.”
Freshman Caleb Root and Thomas Wegley make their varsity debut, likely seeing backup time at midfield and defense or forward respectively.
The Bulldogs open the season Saturday at Franklin with an 11 a.m. start. Next Tuesday, they’ll host Forest Area in a doubleheader with the girls, playing the second game at 7 p.m.
Alan Ochs will be Scott’s assistant coach.
ROSTER
Seniors: Tyson Adams, Jack Shaffer.
Juniors: Owen Harmon, Nick Moore.
Sophomores: Seth Barrett, Ty Carrier, Owen Clouse, Brayden McCauley, Ethan McIntyre, Cole Monrean.
Freshmen: Kieren Fricko, Kaedyn Pago, Caleb Root, Thomas Wegley.
SCHEDULE
September
4-at Franklin, 11 a.m.
7-Forest Area, 7 p.m.
9-at Karns City, 6 p.m.
11-Oil City, 10 a.m.
13-Keystone, 6 p.m.
16-C-L, 4 p.m.
17-at DuBois CC, 4 p.m.
20-at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.
22-at Brockway, 5 p.m.
27-Karns City, 6 p.m.
28-at Keystone
30-West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
October
5-at C-L, 6 p.m.
8-at Forest Area, Tionesta, 5 p.m.
11-Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
12-at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
14-DuBois CC, 5 p.m.