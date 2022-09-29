NEW BETHLEHEM — One team walked off the soccer Redbank Valley football field a little later than expected while the other had to slog through some weather issues to earn a hard-fought win.
Both soccer teams will certainly take the final results.
In the first game of the night delayed 30 minutes in the second half by lightning, the Lady Bulldogs edged one-loss Elk County Catholic, 2-1. Then in the nightcap, the Bulldogs blanked the Crusaders, 3-0.
And for both winning teams, the victories reversed recent struggles. The Lady Bulldogs (4-4) were 1-3 over their past four games while the Bulldogs were coming off a 1-1 tie with West Shamokin after dropping their first loss of the season, 2-0, last Thursday at Karns City. The Bulldogs improved to 7-1-1.
“It was hot and humid, rain and there was some hail,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson said. “We got a little bit of everything from Mother Nature, that’s for sure.”
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 1-0 at intermission then scored in the first minute of the second half on Lia Hageter’s goal off a crossing pass from Ember Hetrick.
With 23 minutes left in the second half, lightning in the area led to a 30-minute delay before the game was finished and it was off Lilli Barnett’s corner kick that Hetrick found the back of the net for the go-ahead and winning goal.
“It was a pretty solid win for us,” Dawson said. “We knew coming in that they’re at the top of the table when it comes to our Class 1A, so we wanted to come out and make a statement and this was the closest to a full 80 minutes we played all year and the score reflects that.
“We’ve tried to get the girls motivated enough to make this kind of statement. Our record isn’t where we wanted it to be so far, so this kind of game nudges us in the right direction. Even in the (7-1) loss to Karns City last week, if we kept the energy that we played with their and it carried over to the other games have, we’d be all right and this game was the first game we’ve done that.”
Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is a home game with Curwensville on Thursday. Saturday’s game at Kane was rescheduled to Oct. 20. Next week, the Lady Bulldogs host Ridgway Monday, Keystone Wednesday and Armstrong next Thursday.
Last week’s loss to Karns City had Hageter scoring off a penalty kick for the Lady Bulldogs’ lone goal in the second half.
In Tuesday’s second game, the Crusaders shook off a mini-slump that saw them drop a 2-0 shutout loss to the Gremlins last Thursday and a 1-1 tie at West Shamokin on Monday.
In that one, the Bulldogs trailed 1-0 at halftime then tied it up on Nick Moore’s goal off Ty Carrier’s corner kick in the second half. Nobody scored from there in extra time and it wound up a tie.
“It was nice to get back on track,” Bulldogs head coach Ty Scott said. “They scored quick and we tied it up, but we had chances to score like we did against Karns City.”
Tuesday against the Crusaders, Owen Clouse scored the only goal of the first half less than two minutes into the game, then made it 2-0 in the second half off a Ty Carrier assist. Then with 17:40 remaining, Jordan Smith took a sideline throw-in from Nick Moore and set up Owen Harmon on the far post to complete the scoring.
“It was nice to see the ball in the back of the net, because we hadn’t seen a lot of that in the past couple games,” Scott added. “Everyone played well, stepped to the ball and that’s another thing. We have to get a little better doing that on our throw-ins, but we’re still a young team with just four seniors.”
Cole Monrean got the shutout in goal for the Bulldogs, who blanked their first foe since their season-opening rout of Keystone.
Like the Lady Bulldogs, Saturday’s boys’ game at Kane was bumped to Oct. 8, or next Saturday, to finish a three-game week. They host Ridgway Monday and Keystone Wednesday at adjusted times, 5 p.m. for Ridgway and 3:30 p.m. for Keystone. The girls follow both games at 7 and 5:30 p.m. respectively.