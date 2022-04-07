NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley and Union softball teams were scheduled to hook up Wednesday afternoon at the New Bethlehem Little League complex, but that game was postponed as well.
Both teams are looking for their first win of the season. The Lady Bulldogs opened with a 10-0 loss at Karns City Monday while Union was already three games into the schedule with three losses to Cranberry last Thursday, and Moniteau and Kane Monday and Tuesday.
Friday, the Damsels were scheduled to host Karns City before next Wednesday’s trip to Forest Area. The Lady Bulldogs were set to visit DuBois Central Catholic Thursday and Brockway Friday. Next Monday and Thursday, they host Keystone and Cranberry.
In earlier games:
TUESDAY, April 5
Kane 21, Union 11
At Kane, the Damsels lost a six-inning game via the 10-Run Rule to the Lady Wolves. Leah Tingani and Jenny Crowley each had four hits and combined to score seven runs and drive in three runs.
For the Damsels, Emerson Stevens had three hits with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Kya Wetzel had two hits with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. MacKenna Davis also had three hits, all singles. Ava Schreckengost and Magen Walzak each had two hits.
Kassie Wensel pitched for the Damsels, walking five with five strikeouts while giving up 18 hits.
Kane led 14-5 after three innings, opening with a seven-run first inning. It took a 17-6 lead into the top of the fifth before Union stayed alive with two runs and three in the sixth, but Kane’s four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning ended the game.
MONDAY, April 4
Karns City 10,
Redbank Valley 0
At Karns City, the Lady Bulldogs were beaten in a six-inning game ended via the 10-Run Rule with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Marra Patton and Allison Walker combined on a one-hitter while Patton homered twice at the plate, including a solo homer with one out in the bottom of the sixth to end the game. In the circle, Patton went the first 4 1/3 innings giving up just the one hit and with four strikeouts and one walk.
The lone hit for the Lady Bulldogs came from Keyauna Schimp, a two-out single in the third inning.
Mackenzie Foringer started in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs, striking out one with no walks, but Karns City wound up ripping four home runs.
Moniteau 23,
Union 7
At DuBois’ Heindl Field Monday night, the Lady Warriors broke open a 13-6 game after three innings by scoring 10 runs in the top of the fourth inning, turning it into a four-inning 15-Run Rule game.
For Moniteau, Emma Covert went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, five runs scored and five runs batted in.
The Damsels were led by Mackenzie Davis, who drove in three runs with a double and walk. Rebecca Solida also drove in three runs while hitting a double and reach via a walk.
Emerson Stevens and Magen Walzak pitched for the Damsels, giving up a combined 10 hits with 10 walks.
THURS., March 31
Cranberry 20,
Union 0
In a three-inning game, Cranberry scored 19 runs in the bottom of the second inning to notch a 15-Run Rule win over the Damsels who committed eight errors and managed three hits at the plate.
Emerson Stevens doubled while Brailagh Claypoole and Autumn Blystone hit singles.