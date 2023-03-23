NEW BETHLEHEM — Coming off a 5-14 season, the goals are modest, but Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball coach Lee Miller feels good about his second season with a still-young roster.
Miller lost three regulars to graduation, but returns enough experience along with some freshmen who will contribute right out of the gate as the season is scheduled to begin Friday on the turf at West Shamokin.
“For the younger girls, it was just them getting a lot experience,” said Miller. “We had one girl who played any varsity ball going into last year and she was a senior, so it was a good experience for them.”
Miller believes a productive offseason last year with most of this roster will yield dividends as well.
“We played a lot of Senior League, fall ball and we had good participation. We put in a lot of hours with the girls this offseason,” Miller confirmed.
Sophomore MacKenzie Foringer did almost all of the work in the pitcher’s circle last year, striking out 100 batters in 111 innings. Hitting .349 last year, she’ll also lead off.
“She’s one of our leaders even though she’s a sophomore. The girls look up to her and they know she’s going to strikes and pitch good. It’s definitely nice to have someone like that,” She was big in the weight room this year. She gained some muscle and speed and added another pitch. … She’s put in a lot of work.”
Senior Paytin Polka (.404), the top returning hitter, is back at catcher while senior Josie Neiswonger or junior Sammie Bowser — she missed last year with an injury — will start at first base.
A pair of freshman will start up the middle, Bella Orr and second base and Quinn White at shortstop. Sophomore Keyauna Schimp moves from right field to third base.
In the outfield, it’ll be either Neiswonger or freshman Braylee Yeany in left field and Bowser or Yeany in right field. Sophomore Taylor Ripple moves to center field from shortstop.
Offensively, Miller figures on going with Foringer, Orr, Ripple, Polka, White and Schimp to start the lineup.
“I think we’re going to be pretty strong at least in our top six of the order,” he said. “We put in a pile of time hitting. We have some power.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ classification number dropped, bumping them down to Class 1A from 2A for the next two years. The goals are still the same.
“First and foremost, we want to make the playoffs and that’s our number-one goal. If we do that, I think we can make some noise,” Miller concluded. “We kind of beefed up our out-of-conference schedule this year which makes it harder (to qualify), but we don’t want to just go out and find a bunch of easy teams.
“We’re still young, one senior and two juniors, so this is building and getting stronger for the next two or three years.”
Miller’s staff consists of Mike Rearick, Ryan Sherry, Casey Sturgeon, Justin Yeany and Sami Leasure
ROSTER
Seniors: Paytin Polka, Josie Neiswonger.
Junior: Sammie Bowser.
Sophomores: Makenzie Foringer, Taylor Ripple, Keyauna Schimp.
Freshmen: Quinn White, Bella Orr, Braylee Yeany, Alara Altobelli, Molly Evans, Natalie Troup, Madelyn Plyter, Darion Bartley.
SCHEDULE
March
24-at West Shamokin
28-Clarion
30-at Karns City, 5 p.m.
April
1-Otto-Eldred, noon
3-Brookville
10-Punxsutawney
12-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
14-at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.
17-St. Marys
18-Moniteau
20-A-C Valley
25-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
27-at Forest Area, 4 p.m.
28-at Moniteau, 4 p.m.
May
1-C-L
4-at Clarion, 4 p.m.
8-Keystone
10-at A-C Valley/Union, 4 p.m.
15-at Brockway, 4 p.m.
17-at C-L, 4;15 p.m.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted