BROOKVILLE — Both teams left Blake Field at Northside Park with something to build on.
For the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team, its 6-5 win over Brookville last Friday stopped a three-game losing streak of three lopsided decisions. The Lady Bulldogs (3-7) had lost games to Clarion, Forest Area and Clarion-Limestone by a combined margin of 43-3.
The Lady Raiders (0-8), still looking for their first win, got the tying run to third base in the bottom of the sixth but wound up losing in their second seven-inning game of the year.
Redbank Valley led 6-2 going into the bottom of the sixth before the Lady Raiders scored three times. Then with two outs Lexey Mays tripled, but Lady Bulldogs starter Mackenzie Foringer struck out Natasha Rush to end the threat.
Then in the seventh, Foringer retired the side for a much-needed win. She wound up giving up seven hits, striking out five.
“We had a rough week with the three games not going well,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Lee Miller said. “We knew it was going to be a work in progress. It’s coming. We played a lot of small ball tonight and that saved us. If we wouldn’t have started bunting, I’m not sure we would’ve won that game. We struggled with Brookville’s pitching and the speed had us out in front of it.”
Leigh Ann Hetrick was 3-for-4 with a run scored and run batted in while Samantha Evans doubled and Josie Neiswonger tripled.
The Lady Bulldogs scored three runs in the third inning as singles by Hetrick and Paytin Polka. They made it 4-0 in the fifth when Foringer scored on an Abby Young groundout.
Brookville cut it to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth on Mays’ two-run single.
The Lady Bulldogs pushed it back to 6-2 with two runs in the top of the sixth. Neiswonger tripled in Nevada Boyer who led off with a single, then scored on Taylor Ripple’s single.
But the Lady Raiders made it interesting with a sixth-inning rally. Tory McKinney singled for the second time in the game, Jordan Daisley doubled and Kerstyn Davie singled both of them in. Davie moved to third on two steals before scoring on Aubre Eble’s groundout.
A second out on a Delaney Barr flyout was followed by Mays’ triple, but Mays was stranded.
The Lady Bulldogs had their Friday game at Moniteau postponed to May 17 with Wednesday’s game postponed. Thursday, they were scheduled to visit Clarion before Monday’s trip to Karns City and Tuesday’s home doubleheader with Union.
In the Lady Bulldogs’ other game last week, they dropped an 11-3 decision at Clarion-Limestone Thursday.
C-L’s top three batters combined for seven of the Lady Lions’ 13 total hits. Abby Himes, the number three batter in the order powered the offense with a 3-for-3 effort with a pair of triples, a double, and a sacrifice fly while driving in four runs. Kendall Dunn collected two hits, three runs scored, and an RBI. Frances Milliron also added a pair of hits with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Redbank Valley took advantage of a pair of errors in the top of the first to score the first run of the game.
The Lady Lions tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Kendall Dunn singled and scored one out later on an RBI triple by Himes.
C-L erupted for five runs in the second inning to take a 6-1 lead. Three straight singles by Abby Knapp, Jenna Dunn, and Olivia Smith started the inning with Smith driving in a run. Kendall Dunn added a sacrifice fly, Milliron added an RBI bunt single, Himes added her second triple of the game which drove in a run, and Alyssa Wiant added an RBI single.
Carlie Rupp drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Bulldogs in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 6-3.
C-L took advantage of three errors in the bottom of the inning to help score three runs to expand the lead to 9-3 after four. Himes picked up the lone RBI of the inning with a sacrifice fly.
The Lady Lions closed out the scoring with two runs in the sixth inning. Milliron hit an RBI single while Himes added a run-scoring double.
Mackenzie Foringer, Payton Polka, Carlie Rupp and Sam Evans picked up the four hits for Redbank Valley.
“We’re a young team as even our older girls don’t have a lot of experience,” said Redbank Valley head coach Lee Miller. “We were starting to climb the ladder toward better things until we fell off the past couple of game. Tonight though I felt we played fairly well and hopefully we can start climbing that ladder again.”
Foringer suffered the loss in the circle giving up 11 runs, although only three were earned runs.
“Mackenzie is only a freshman so I look forward to what the next three years brings with her,” said Miller. “She’s been a workhorse for us.”
In other games:
MONDAY, May 2
Cranberry 21, Union 1
At home against the Berries in a five inning game, the Damsels managed two hits.
Rebecca Solida and Autumn Blystone hit singles for the Damsels, who scored their run in the first on Blystone’s two-out single that scored Ava Schreckengost.
Magen Walzak pitched for the Damsels, striking out four and walking three.
The Damsels were scheduled to visit Clarion Wednesday before a doubleheader at Brockway Thursday and then another twinbill at Redbank Valley next Tuesday.
THURSDAY, April 28
Forest Area 17, Union 2
Also at home against Forest, the Damsels lost in four innings as Mackenna Davis had both of the team’s hits, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to score Kya Wetzel.
Magen Walzak did the pitching, walking five and striking out five for the Damsels.