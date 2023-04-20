NEW BETHLEHEM — Rallying for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team walked off Moniteau for a 14-13 win at the New Bethlehem Little League Field Tuesday afternoon.
Bella Orr’s sacrifice fly to center scored Braylee Yeany from third base for the winning run. The rally started with one out when Josie Neiswonger singled, Samantha Bowser walked and Yeany reached on an infield error to load the bases.
MacKenzie Foringer doubled home two runs to tied the game, pushing Yeany to third before Orr lifted her fly ball to center for the winner.
“Moniteau is one of the better teams in the league, if not the best team in the league and like I told the girls afterward, we can play with anybody, we just have to play ball,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Lee Miller, whose team ended a five-game losing streak and improved to 2-6. “We actually made quite a few good defensive plays today. Every girl in the starting lineup had a hit, which is good.”
The Lady Bulldogs, who trailed 7-2 going into the bottom of the fifth, pounded out 16 hits. They were up 2-1 going into the top of the fifth inning before Moniteau scored six runs, then got within 7-5 with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Moniteau scored four more runs in the fifth before the Lady Bulldogs scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 11-11. Paytin Polka had four hits and drove in the tying run with two outs on a single.
But the Lady Warriors scored two runs in the top of the seventh to set up the bottom of the inning.
Quinn White was 3-for-4 with two triples and three runs scored. Neiswonger had two hits.
Emma Covert had three hits with a double for Moniteau, which got homers from Autumn Stewart and Lily Staab who led off the top of the seventh with her round-tripper.
Foringer got the win in the pitching circle, giving up 15 hits with one walk while striking out two.
Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is a home date with A-C Valley/Union Thursday before next Tuesday’s trip to Cranberry.
In other games:
FRIDAY, April 14
Johnsonburg 12, Redbank Valley 2
At Johnsonburg, the Lady Bulldogs were 10-runned by the hosts who scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
Samantha Bowser had two of the Lady Bulldogs’ five hits, both of them singles. Both of the Lady Bulldogs’ runs were scored in the first inning. MacKenzie Foringer reached on an error and scored on a Quinn White groundout. Bella Orr reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch.
Johnsonburg pitcher Julia Jones struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter. The Ramettes got four hits from Natalie Dunworth.
ACV/Union 10, Oil City 6
At Oil City, the Falcon Knights turned a 3-0 deficit through three innings into a 10-6 win over the hosts. Union/ACV scored three runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to pull away for its fourth straight winning heading into Wednesday’s makeup game with Clarion which was moved from Tuesday.
Thursday, the Falcon Knights visit Redbank Valley before next Monday’s game at Clarion-Limestone.
Alyvia Hartzel and Rylan Strauser each had three RBIs as the Falcon Knights avenged a 13-2 loss to Oil City back on March 24. Hartzel had three hits with a double while Strauser tripled and scored a run. Bella Ielase had two hits.
Strauser went the final 3 1/3 innings in the circle to get the win while Magen Walzak and Mackenzie Parks also saw time pitching.
WEDNESDAY, April 12
Keystone 7, Redbank Valley 5
At Knox, the host Lady Panthers broke a tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Emilee Dixon had the go-ahead run-scoring single while Keystone scored a second run on a forceout.
Keystone led 4-3 after the first inning. The Lady Bulldogs pushed home three runs as Bella Orr singled in a run, White tripled in Orr and then came home on Taylor Ripple’s bunt single.
Redbank Valley tied the game in the top of the fifth when Quinn White tripled and came home on the play after a Keystone throwing error. White and Mackenzie Foringer each had four hits while Ripple finished with two.
Foringer took the loss in the circle, striking out 12 and walking six while giving up four hits.
ACV/Union 8, Rocky Grove 2
At Rocky Grove, the visiting Falcon Knights pulled away with three runs in the third inning and two more in the fifth to build a 5-1 lead before three more insurance runs in the seventh to beat their District 10 foes.
Lexi Bauer had three hits, homering, tripling and driving in six runs. Bella Ialease also had three with a triple and double and Alivya Hartzel singled twice.
Mackenzie Parks got the win in the circle, going all seven innings and giving up eight hits while striking out eight and walking one.