Friday storms and on and off light rain all day Saturday were not enough to keep the Union and A-C Valley players off the field.
The grounds crew was able to get fields playable Saturday. The day was started off with a T-ball matchups between the Claypoole Trucking and the Bee’s of Adam Myers Photography, and Myers Construction and Libecco Excavating.
The schedule also had five games of minor league baseball along with one major softball game.
— Ace Repair All of Emlenton jumped out to a fast lead over the team from M&M’s Pizza of Rimersburg in an 11-0 victory in the Machine Pitch Minors opening day game.
Bliss Reclamation defeats IGA in Machine Pitch Minors Season Opener
Bliss Reclamation of Rimersburg stopped IGA of Emlenton in minor league baseball, 3-0 behind the strong hitting of Jaxon Morris, Nolan Carr, Kruz Libecco, and Linken Kaetzel.
— Both teams were strong on the mound Saturday, but Clarion County Community Bank of Rimersburg defeated Sherman’s Auto Repair of Emlenton, 2-1, in the first game of an opening day doubleheader for CCC Bank team. Elijah Elliot pitched three strong innings for Sherman’s only giving up two runs in the third. Ryder Walker, Asher Graham, and Austin Traister teamed up to pitch CCC Bank to victory. They pitched one inning each of shut out ball, with Sherman’s getting their lone run in the coach pitch portion of the game. Bryce Stewart, Mason Coradi, Jaxen Boltz, Graham and Walker each collected one hit to lead CCC Bank with Coradi and Graham driving in an RBI each. Elliot drove in the RBI for Sherman’s.
— Smith’s Auto Sales of Rimersburg cruised to a 10-3 win over Emlenton Granite Co. behind some strong offense and a great pitching performance by Axyle Fowler in its first game of an opening day doubleheader. Fowler pitched 2 1/3 innings with 7 strikeouts. Fowler, Bobby Deitz and Braxton Wensel each went 3-4 at the plate. Smith’s Auto will take on CCC Bank in the opening day night cap.
— In girls’ softball, Burns Funeral Home of Rimersburg got a strong victory over their cross town rivals LC Nails (Rbg) 16-2. Winning pitcher Emmaline Ramsey pitched three innings striking out seven. Payge Renwick went one inning striking out three. Zoe Morganti, Ramsey and Georgia Fox lead the way with two hits apiece, including inside-the-park home runs for each. Khloe Lipps, Renwick, Maddie Carr, Josie Kriebel and Melena Norbert each had a hit in the 16-2 win. Whitney Smith caught the hard line drive at 1st for LC Nails. Maddie Davis was the pitcher. Brooklyn Anthony and Addison Fowler scored the two runs. Both teams will be back in action this week.
— The opening day festivities were capped off Saturday night with Clarion County Community Bank’s 8-7 win over Smith’s Auto. CCC Bank trailed 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning when Mason Coradi singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring Nolan Carr and Asher Graham to take the lead two batters before Axyle Fowler made a spectacular diving play at third for the third out of the top half of the inning, robbing Jace Babinsack of a line shot up the third base line, saving what would have been two or three more runs.
Smith’s Auto scored four runs in the third inning when Lily Myers, Brody Bish, Gavin Ealy, and Kayden Wensel powered the big inning with RBIs.
Kayden Wensel started the game for Smith’s Auto. The hurler went one inning, allowing zero runs on zero hits and striking out two. Bobby Deitz Threw two strong innings in relief for Smith’s, only giving up two runs in the third. Mason Coradi started the game for CCC Bank. The pitcher lasted one inning, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out two and walking zero. Jaxen Boltz threw a one run second inning and Owen Coradi pitched a four run third for CCC Bank.
CCC Bank racked up 16 hits with Mason Coradi, Graham, Bryce Stewart, Ryder Walker, and Carr all managing multiple hits for CCC Bank. Stewart, Graham, and Mason Coradi each collected three hits to lead CCC Bank.
Kayden Wensel went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Smith’s Auto in hits with Braxton Wensel, Deitz, DeVon Bowser, Brody Bish, and Gavin Ealy all adding hits. Catcher Baxton Wesel threw one runner out trying to steal third.