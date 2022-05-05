Listed below are submitted game reports from the Southern Clarion County Little League from recent contests as submitted by the league.
Machine Pitch
Minors
Wessex
Performance 11,
Emlenton Granite 1
In game one of an opening day doubleheader for the team from Rimersburg/Sligo. Wessex Performance put up five runs in the fourth inning. The offensive onslaught came off of singles by Jaxon Morris and Mason Coradi and doubles by Nolan Carr and Owen Coradi. The team totaled 18 hits in the game. Owen Coradi, Nolan Carr, Greyson Whyte, Noah Kriebel, Mason Coradi and Linken Kaetzel all managed multiple hits for Wessex Performance. Owen Coradi led Wessex Performance with three hits in three at bats. Wessex Performance was sure-handed in the field.
Wessex
Performance 9,
Hirsh’s Meats 0
In game two, Owen Coradi again, led Wessex Performance to victory by driving in four runs. Coradi went 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in runs on a double in the first and a double in the fifth. Wessex Performance got things started in the first inning when Owen Coradi doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. They scored five runs in the fifth inning, the offensive onslaught by Jaxen Boltz, Owen Coradi, and Linken Kaetzel, who all drove in runs.
Wessex Performance racked up 17 hits. Nolan Carr, Jaxen Boltz, Owen Coradi, Jayden Morris and Lily Carr all collected multiple hits for Wessex Performance. O Coradi, Boltz, and N Carr all had three hits to lead Wessex Performance.
Wolf’s Camping
Resort 12,
Bliss Reclamation 7
Game three saw Bliss Reclamation fall to Wolf’s Camping Resort (Knox) in a high scoring game. Despite an offensive onslaught that saw hits by Booby Dietz, Trevor Elliot, Terran Pinson, Jackson & Sy Perez, Maddy Shreckengost, Devon Bowser, and Lucas Peters and great defensive plays by Dietz and Bowser, The Wolf’s team just proved too strong offensively.
Eden 7,
Smith’s Auto 1
Game four saw a very young Smith’s Auto (Rbg/Sligo) team match the Eden team from Knox in a defensive battle for four innings. Heading into the fifth inning tied 0-0, the Eden bats came alive and were just too strong for the young Smith’s team. Strong at-bats and hits by Bryce Stewart, Lilly Myers, and Jace Babinsack did get Stewart across the plate late but is wasn’t enough. The young team did show a lot of promise with more hits from Hank Traister and Dallas Laughlin and will head into the rest of the season building of the late game momentum and confidence.
Kid Pitch Minors
Clarion Co. Comm. Bank 4, Long Shot Ammo & Arms 3
Clarion County Community bank (Rbg/Sligo)defeated Long Shot Ammo and Arms (NB) in walk off fashion in what turned out to be the close game of the day. Trailing 3 to 2 in the bottom of the sixth inning CCCB managed to rally in two runs to tie then take the lead and win 4-3. Jack Johnston singled in a run to tie the game and twin brother Jake plated Zack Renwick to win the game.
Majors
Heeter Lumber 12,
A-C Valley 12-1
Rimersburg/Sligo Heeter Lumber managed 12 runs on just four hits to defeat AC Valley 12-1. The pitching on both sides was very strong with Carson Crissman starting the game for Heeter’s and going 4 strong innings, striking out 12, while Brock Gagliano started for A-C Valley, going four innings with 9 K’s.
Shick Insurance 9,
Gatesman 0
In the nightcap, Eric Shick Insurance (of Rbg/Sligo) defeated Gatesman of Knox, 9-0. Led by a stellar performance on the mound by Andrew Kifer, who pitched a perfect game, facing the minimum number of batters (18) and striking out all 18, giving up no hits and no walks, Shick’s strung together hits and runs early to jump up three nothing and later scoring another run in the third and a big inning in the fourth. Shicks got multiple hits by Parker Bish, Hayden Corle, Mikah Kindel, Andrew Kifer and Zander Roxbury. Nash Early (2), Kindel (2), Roxbury (4), and Bish all drove in runs.