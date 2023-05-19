Here are some submitted game reports from the Southern Clarion County Little League:
TUESDAY, May 16
Shick’s Insurance 12, Myers Contracting 6: Shick’s topped the A-C Valley squad as Nash Earley went 4-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and two runs batted in. Corle and Lucas Short both had two hits with Hayden Corle and Bentley McKinney doubling. On the mound, Corle and Emma Kiffer combined for the win, striking out nine as both pitched three innings.
SATURDAY, May 13
Shick’s Insurance 10, Otto’s Outlaws 0: In a four-inning win, Shick’s got a one-hitter from pitcher Andrew Kifer who struck out 10 and walked one. Kifer and sister Emma each had three hits with Emma driving in three runs. Nash Earley tripled.
In other SCCL action from May 6, Newbie Wheel 9-5 over Burns as Em Ramsey pitched six innings, striking out 8. Maddie Carr and Payge Renwick led the way with two hits apiece. The late rally came up short. Emmaline Ramsey and Taylor drake each pitched in with a hit apiece.
Tuesday, May 9 — Burns 12, LC Nails 1: Payge Renwick pitched three innings striking out five. Emmaline Ramsey pitched the final inning. Ramsey led with three hits while Payge Renwick chipped in with a two-run triple and Maddie Carr and Taylor Drake each with a hit apiece. The team had eight walks and two hit by pitch.