In a rematch of the previous Saturday’s nightcap, Clarion County Community Bank defeated Smith’s Auto, 7-2, in Little League baseball action.
CCC Bank got things started in the first inning when Jace Babinsack singled on a 2-2 count off of Smith’s starting pitcher Axyle Fowler, scoring Mason Coradi. CCC Bank got on the board again in the third when Bryce Stewart singled in Mason Coradi then in the next at bat, Owen Coradi singled in Asher Graham.
The Big Red Machine got on the board in the top half of the fifth when Gavin Ealy singled to score Lily Myers and DeVon Bowser singled in Brody Bish.
CCC Bank got those two runs back and more in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Ryder Walker hit a big double scoring Graham, followed by a 2 RBI outfield single by Owen Coradi that scored Walker and Babinsack. The scoring was rounded out when Trevor Elliot singled in Stewart.
Ryder Walker took the mound and the win for CCC Bank, surrendering zero runs on one hit over two innings, striking out six. Mason Coradi recorded the last three outs of the kid pitch half of the game by striking out the side to earn the save for CCC Bank. His first of the year.
Axle Fowler took the loss for Smith’s Auto. The hurler went two strong innings, only allowing two runs.
CCC Bank scattered 15 hits. Stewart, both Coradis, Babinsac, Graham and Austin Traister each racked up multiple hits for CCC Bank. Stewart led CCC Bank with three hits in three at bats.
Fowler, Bish, Ealy, Bowser, Parker Greenawalt and Lily Myers all tallied hits for Smith’s with Ealy and Bowser each knocking in runs.
Monday, CCC Bank took to the road Monday night and suffered its first loss to Car Mate of Leeper, 12-0. Asher Graham pitched two innings and struck out four. Traister pitched one inning. Jace Babinsack had two hits. Mason Coradi, Ryder Walker, Bryce Stewart, Owen Coradi, Trevor Elliot and Graham each added one hit.
Tuesday, Shick’s Insurance beat Falcon Settlement of New Bethlehem, 13-4, as Nash Earley and Harry Bliss paced a 15-hit Shick’s attack with three hits apiece. Bliss doubled twice and Early doubled once. Hayden Corle, Andrew Kifer and Lucas Short each had two hits. On the mound, Corle, Earley and Emma Kifer each threw two innings, combining for nine strikeouts. For New Bethlehem, Caden Schultz, Harrison Barrett and Greyson Stewart each had two hits with Schultz doubling and Stewart tripling. Nico Rex struck out seven in four innings
— Information submitted