NEW BETHLEHEM — Throw out any of the speed cliches you want and it probably applies to the Redbank Valley Bulldogs after four games.
You can’t teach speed, speed kills etc. They can sum up what the Bulldogs have done so far to their four foes in what’s been a solid 4-0 start.
Of the Bulldogs’ 21 touchdowns so far this season, eight have come on plays of 50 or more yards, including four going 70 or more yards.
In last year’s run to the state final, the Bulldogs had 12 such plays out of their 81 touchdowns over their 15 games.
Naturally, last year’s team had the dangerous big-play ability that might have been limited by a suffocating defense that created shorter fields and blowout games quicker, but the point that this year’s team has something foes must deal with is clear.
That was certainly the case in last Friday’s 42-7 rout of previously unbeaten Keystone as the Bulldogs scored six touchdowns all on first-half passes from Cam Wagner with two going for 65 and 85 yards, both going to Aiden Ortz.
Wagner, who earned District 9 Player of the Week honors from D9and10Sports.Com, completed 14 of 18 passes for 389 yards. He also connected with Ashton Kahle for TDs of 30, 3 and 16 yards, and Mason Clouse for 16 yards.
Ortz caught four passes for 161 yards and made a brilliant one-hand interception that came one play before he took Wagner’s flip pass on a jet sweep and blasted for his 85-yarder down the Keystone sideline to complete the game’s scoring with still 3:55 left in the second quarter.
“Being on the headset and listening to Jason (Kundick) call that game was really neat,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “He was essentially looking for every time that we lined up on the ball who they were trying to take away and guys like Mason Clouse who had a TD and Ashton who had three and Aiden who had two and even Tate (Minich) had one that was called back. … It’s really neat to see how he’s able to make those calls and Cam is able to distribute the ball pretty evenly to all of those guys.
“And kind of lost in the shuffle was Drew Byers averaging 4.9 yards per carry (16 for 78), so we got what we needed out of the running game too.”
And all of the blitzkrieg offense came after the Panthers took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards for the game’s first points on Tyler Albright’s 6-yard run.
Keystone’s 7-0 lead didn’t morph into anything close to the Panthers’ eye-opening 22-20 win over the Bulldogs in last year’s season-opener.
“That was my fault,” Gold said about Keystone’s opening drive. “I overthought some matchups and tried to get fancy with some different things and after the first score, I told the guys we’re going to go back to work and to what we regularly do with a few tweaks here and there.”
The Bulldogs limited the Panthers to 213 yards, 70 coming in the first drive of the game. Standout running back Kyle Nellis ran for 89 yards on 16 carries. Albright finished with 65 yards on seven carries and quarterback Rayce Weaver went 3-for-11 for 20 yards, getting intercepted three times, twice by Kahle and once by Ortz.
“If you look at the last three weeks, we’ve played programs that are known for running the football and we’re not going to match up with teams that are not as balanced as us, so if we can take teams out of the ability to try to get four or five yards a carry, which means getting a two-score lead on teams, I really feel confident with my defensive backs against teams on our schedule,” Gold said.
The Bulldogs answered the Panthers’ only score of the night two plays after the ensuing kickoff when Wagner rolled out to his left and found Ortz for their 65-yard hookup.
And the rout was on. The Panthers fumbled the kickoff and the Bulldogs scored three plays later on Wagner’s perfectly place pass to Kahle who made an over-the-shoulder grab in the front right corner of the end zone.
Three straight possessions ended with punts, two by Keystone, before the Bulldogs made it 21-7 with 14 seconds left in the first quarter. Wagner tossed a three-yarder to Kahle.
Kahle’s first interception set up his second TD connection with Wagner on a third-down pass from the 16 to make it 28-7 at the 10:11 mark of the second quarter.
Minich’s recovery of a Panthers’ fumble at the 25 led to Wagner’s 16-yard TD pass to Clouse with 8:31 remaining.
Keystone drove to the Bulldogs’ 38 before Ortz’s one-handed interception on a Weaver pass intended for Albright on one knee at the Keystone 6.
“It’s got to be one of the top catches I’ve seen where he literally reached out and caught the tip of the football with one hand,” Gold said. “It was really an impressive catch from his knees.”
Two plays later from the 15, Wagner flipped a pass forward to Ortz in motion and he dashed down the right sideline, seemingly getting by Panthers defenders who had a good angle to stop him or at least push him out of bounds.
That speed again.
Kahle intercepted Weaver again before the end of the half, setting up a fast-moving second half with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock.