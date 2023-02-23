Hetrick wins at Wittenburg; No. 1 high jumper in D3
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Clearing a career-best and school-record 6 feet, 11 inches, former Redbank Valley standout and Penn State Behrend sophomore Sam Hetrick won the Wittenburg Collegiate Invite last Saturday.
With title in hand, Hetrick needed his third attempt to clear 6 feet, 9 inches, then on his first attempt at 6-11, Hetrick nailed his best-ever height. He then tried to get over 7 feet, 1/4 inch but missed on his three allotted attempts.
Hetrick’s new best has him No. 1 in the national NCAA Division 3 rankings.
Next up for Hetrick and Behrend is the AARTFC Championships held at the New York City Armory March 3-4.
— For Washington & Jefferson sophomore Declan Fricko of Redbank Valley, he finished second in the high jump at the Muskie Meet No. 4 held at the Muskingum-Bullock Health and Wellness Center in New Concord, Ohio. Fricko cleared 5 feet, 8 3/4 inches.
Martz helps Thiel to PAC wrestling title
GREENVILLE — The Thiel Tomcats won their league-leading 24th Presidents’ Athletic Conference title Feb. 11 during the 63rd PAC Wrestling Championships at Maenpa Court at Beeghly Gymnasium.
The Tomcats were co-champions Saturday along with the Washington & Jefferson Presidents, who both tallied 105.5 points. Waynesburg was third with 38 points.
Five Tomcats won conference titles, including former Redbank Valley standout and senior 149-pounder Hunter Martz along with Evan Whiteside, Peyton hearn, Jared Curcio and Seth Philips.
It was a second straight PAC title for Martz, Whiteside and Hearn.
Martz, Curcio and Phillips all went 2-0. Martz defeated W&J’s Colton Minerva (4-2) in the semifinals before beating W&J’s Nicholas Reeping (6-2) in the title bout.
Curcio topped Waynesburg’s Ayden Bishoff (6-4) in the semifinals before defeating W&J’s Nick Funovits (20-13) in the championship match. Phillips pinned Waynesburg’s Luke Lavanway (2:06) in the semifinals and won by decision (3-2) over W&J’s Trevor Manley in the championship match.
Alberts, Martz and Thompson were honored prior to the conference championships during senior day.
The Tomcats will compete in the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships this Friday and Saturday at York College of Pa. The NCAA Division III National Championships will be held March 10-11 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Va.
Hunter-Trapper Ed class slated at two sites
RIMERSBURG — The Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club and St. Petersburg Rod & Gun Club are sponsoring hunter-trapper education classes.
The Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club is holding its class March 11 at the Club from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while St. Petersburg is holding its class March 18 at the St. Petersburg Fire Hall on the same time schedule. Both events will be providing lunch at no cost.
Students must be at least 11 years old on the day of the class. All class materials will be provided by the Game Commission and parents/guardians are not required but encouraged to attend the classes.
To enroll, go on-line to www.pgc.pa.gove, click on education, Hunter Trapper education and follow the directions to enroll in either class.
For more information, call 724-399-2371 or 814-319-6062.