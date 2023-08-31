Ex-Bulldogs meet on college grid
GROVE CITY — Three former Redbank Valley Bulldogs will be on the same football field Saturday when Grove City College hosts Westminster in a Presidents Athletic Conference matchup at Thorn Field starting at 1 p.m.
Grove City juniors Kobe Bonanno and Trenten Rupp will suit up on the defense side of the ball where Bonanno is scheduled to start at nose tackle. Last year, Bonanno made 22 tackles in 11 games while Rupp, listed as a backup cornerback.
Westminster junior Coltin Bartley is the longsnapper for the Titans, who beat the Wolverines 24-17 last year on their way to a 7-3 season. Grove City wound up 8-3.
Bulldogs visit East Brady in ABC League
EAST BRADY — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs juniors and bantams dropped decisions to East Brady in the ABC Youth Football League last Saturday while the seniors had a bye/forfeit win due to East Brady not having a senior team.
For the juniors, Desmond DuBrock scored the team’s first touchdown with a 65-yard run in an 8-6 loss to East Brady. Trenton Wagner added a fumble recovery.
The bantams lost 18-6.
This Saturday, the Bulldogs host Karns City with a bantam kick set to start the day at 4:30 p.m.
Game Commission license update
Here are the antlerless license numbers for area Wildlife Management Units going into Tuesday as reported on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website:
WMU 2D Southern Clarion and Jefferson counties (south of I-80) and west of Route 219 including parts of Indiana, Butler and Venango counties and all of Armstrong County: 86,000 allotted, SOLD OUT.
WMU 2E Southeast tip of Jefferson County, Indiana County east of Route 219 and parts of Clearfield County (south of I-80) and northwestern Cambria County: 52,000 allotted, 4,293 available.
WMU 2F Clarion and Jefferson counties north of I-80 and parts of Venango, Elk, Warren and McKean counties and all of Forest County: 49,000 allotted, SOLD OUT
WMU 2G Extreme northeast corner of Jefferson County, Clearfield County north of I-80, Elk County east of route 219, Cameron County and parts of Centre County, Clinton County, Lycoming County, Tioga County Potter County and McKean County: 35,000 allotted, SOLD OUT