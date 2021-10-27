Bulldogs Jrs. in ABC Youth Football League playoffs
FOXBURG — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs junior squad opens the ABC Youth Football League playoffs with a semifinal matchup with Karns City this Saturday at A-C Valley High School starting at 10 a.m.
The unbeaten and No. 2-seeded Bulldogs (8-0) face No. 5 seed Karns City after it advanced with a 6-0 win over No. 4 seed Slippery Rock in last week’s preliminary round starting at Clarion-Limestone High School.
In the other Junior semifinal, it’ll be No. 6 seed Brookville facing top-seeded Armstrong at noon. Brookville beat Union, 20-14, to advance.
The first-round Senior games last week had Brookville routing Union, 58-0, and Armstrong beating Clarion-Limestone, 20-12. This week’s schedule has No. 3 seed Armstrong facing No. 2 seed East Brady at 2 p.m. and Brookville, the No. 5 seed, facing top-seeded Slippery Rock at 4 p.m.
This week’s winners and losers advance to next week’s finals and consolation finals scheduled for Slippery Rock at times to be announced.
Bulldogs’ Kahle D9and10Sports.com Co-Player of Week
WARREN — Outstanding performances from Clearfield’s Karson Kline and Redbank Valley’s Ashton Kahle earn the duo D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Co-players of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Kline had a monster night on the offensive side of the football for the Bison in a 47-14 win over Bellefonte that improved Clearfield to 9-0 on the season. He caught six passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns.
Kahle, meanwhile, led a stellar defensive effort for Redbank Valley in a 28-6 win over Union/A-C Valley by intercepting three passes. That was three of eight forced turnovers by the Bulldogs in the game.
Honorable Mention: Brayden Fox (Brockway), Oliver Billotte (Clearfield), Jase Ferguson (Central Clarion County), Christian Simko (Central Clarion County), Thad Butler (Curwensville), Ben McGarry (Curwensville), Luke Garing (Karns City), Kyle Nellis (Keystone), Hunter App (Otto-Eldred), Gavin Jimerson (Otto-Eldred), Noah Archer (Port Allegany), Blane Moses (Port Allegany), Zeke Bennett (Punxsutawney), Domenic Allegretto (Ridgway), Christian Coudriet (St. Marys), Logan Mosier (St. Marys).
RBV Jr. high girls basketball
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley junior high basketball teams swept Keystone Tuesday at home, improving to 7-0 and 2-2 respectively.
The A Squad stayed unbeaten with a 78-1 rout as Quinn White scored 22 points, Addy Bond 17 and Bella Orr 14 with Alara Altobelli finishing with 10 points.
In the B game, the Lady Bulldogs won 19-8 as Elena Carrico and Addison Hetrick scored 10 and five points respectively.
Last Friday, the Lady Bulldogs split with Clarion-Limestone, winning the A game 55-22 and losing the B game, 10-4. Orr and Bond scored 20 and 16 points respectively for the A squad while Tessa Starcher scored two points in the B game.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs won the A game, 52-5, and lost the B game, 35-13. In the A game, Bond and White scored 15 and 13 points apiece with Allyn Hagan and Molly Evans adding eight and seven points respectively. Hadlee Hagan scored six points and Hetrick finished with three points in the B game.
The Lady Bulldogs play Moniteau Thursday and travel to Brookville Friday.