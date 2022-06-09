PTFCA honors area trio
HERSHEY — The Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association names an all-state team annually, combining both Class 2A and 3A athletes into one award system.
Using performances of the athletes, the PTFCA compiles an honor roll and three Union/A-C Valley athletes were honored.
Sophomore Hayden Smith, the Class 2A high jump champion, was a second-team selection while junior Evie Bliss was a third-team pick in the javelin after she finished second in Class 2A.
Senior Baylee Blauser, the Class 2A long jump champion, was an honorable mention selection.
The boys’ and girls’ athletes of the year were Moon’s Mia Cochran and Archbishop Wood’s Gary Martin.
PGC hunting licenses on sale Monday
CLARION — Hunting licenses will go on sale on Monday. The first day that Treasurer’s offices in the state can accept doe license applications is three weeks later on July 11.
This year again, state residents only have one week before non-resident doe applications can be accepted on July 18. Hunters must have their regular hunting license before applying for the antlerless tag. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available Aug. 1 and the second round on Aug. 15. Any unsold doe tags will be available “Over the Counter” on Sept. 12.
Prices for all hunting licenses are the same as last year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks are to be made payable to “County Treasurer.” Fill in three WMU choices on the doe license application. Use the envelope provided and mail it to the County Treasurer’s office at 330 Main St, Room 110 Clarion, PA 16214.
Any questions about this process or anything else, contact the Treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113 or kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us.
SCCLL game reports posted
Here are the latest game reports from the Southern Clarion County Little League:
Wessex Performance 12, Wolf’s Camping Resort 5
Wessex Performance claimed a 12-5 victory last Wednesday, despite a big push by Wolf’s Camping Resort in the third inning.
In the first inning, Wessex Performance got their offense started when Owen Coradi singled to center scoring Nolan Carr. A big fifth while leading 6 to 5 helped seal the win for Wessex Performance. Batters contributing to the big inning included Jaxon Morris, Nolan Carr, Mason Coradi, Greyson Whyte and Owen Coradi all driving in runs in the frame.
Wessex Performance tallied 21 hits. Gavin Ealy and both Coradis all had three hits on the night while Jayden Morris, Nolan Carr, Lily Carr, Jaxen Boltz and Greyson Whyte all had two hits for Wessex Performance. Jaxon Morris and Brody Bish each added a hit.
Wessex Performance 16, Heeter Lumber (Knox) 2
The Coradi brothers Nolan Carr and Noah Kriebel gave Heeter Lumber fits, as they each bagged four hits in Wessex Performance’s 16-2 victory on Thursday night.
Wessex Performance got things started in the first inning when Jayden Morris singled, scoring Nolan Carr. They also tallied five runs in the sixth inning. Jayden Morris, Jaxen Boltz, Gavin Ealy Linken Kaetzel and Noah Kriebel all drove in runs in the frame.
Wessex racked up 31 hits. Carr, Kriebel, and both Coradis each had four hits; Jaxen Boltz, Jayden Morris, Gavin Ealy each knocked out three hits; Linken Kaetzel, Greyson Whyte, and Jaxon Morris each racked up two hits for Wessex Performance. Owen Coradi, Jayden Morris, and Jaxen Boltz led the team in RBIs with three ribbies each.
Smith’s Auto 9, IGA (Emlenton) 8
Smith’s Auto wins a thriller on the road to keep pace in the standings. Parker Greenawalt and Bryce Stewart had four hits each. Lilly Myers, Hank Traister, and Dallas Laughlin each had 3 hits and Lawson Barger, Jace Babinsack, and Grayson Campbell each added 2 hits to lead the offense past a hard-hitting IGA team.
COOKSBURG — The 13th Annual Western PA CARES for Kids Duathlon 5K and Community Walk is scheduled for July 16 at Cook Forest State Park at Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The cost to register varies for solo entry ($40), team ($30), 5K only ($30) or the community walk ($10). Register on-line at http://getmeregistered.com/westernPACARES. The first 50 racers to pre-register on-line will be entered into a $100 gift card drawing at the race. T-shirts are guaranteed to registrations received by June 20.
Cash prizes will be featured for race winners with a free picnic lunch for all racers and spectators. A raffle will be held during the event, featuring tickets to theme parks and sporting events, and gift cards.
All proceeds benefit Western PA CARES for Kinds Child and Advocacy Center, which serves abused children and their families in Jefferson, Clarion and Forest counties.