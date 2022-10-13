Bulldogs split ABC games
FOXBURG — The Redbank Valley youth football teams split their ABC League games at A-C Valley last Saturday.
The Seniors improved to 6-1 with a 38-8 win over the Falcons. Kayleb Young threw for 143 yards on 5-for-10 passing with two TD throws to Jace Clowser and Caine Monrean. Tayvin Kennedy ran for 75 yards on nine carries with two TDs while Monrean added nine carries for 37 yards with TD rushing as well.
Clowser had two catches for 101 yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs got five tackles from Nico Rex. Monrean, Young, Elliot Troup, Gabe Clinger and Gage Franklin each had three stops.
The Junior Bulldogs fell to 1-6 with a 28-0 loss to the Falcons. Grayson Truitt ran for 29 yards on four carries. Neko Johnson added 28 yards on the ground on five attempts. Dominic Lutz carried the ball three times for 12 yards.
Johnson, Truitt and Chris Shillings each had seven tackles. Crosby Willison finished with six stops.
Both teams are home against Armstrong for Senior Night starting with bantams at 4:30 p.m.
CUP football routs Seton HillGREENSBURG — Clarion University football team took advantage of key Seton Hill miscues and turned them into points, with Clarion routing the Griffins 40-13 at Offutt Field last Saturday.
Despite being outgained offensively by Seton Hill, the Golden Eagles used every tool in the kit to come away with their second road win of the year.
Clarion scored at least once in all three phases of the game, including two special teams touchdowns and a safety. The Golden Eagles got out to a quick lead and limited the Griffins’ ability to come back, holding them to one score late in each half. Neither team moved the ball particularly well, but Clarion excelled in the other facets to snatch the win.
Quarterback Zach Benedek scored three total touchdowns, rushing for one and catching two on passes from receiver Corahn Alleyne.
Next up for the Golden Eagles (2-4 overall, 1-2 PSAC-West) is a trip to Mercyhurst Saturday at 6 p.m.