Falcon Knights lose to KC
RIMERSBURG — Mallick Metcalfe scattered six hits and struck out 11 to lead visiting Karns City to a 7-1 win over the A-C Valley/Union Falcon Knights Tuesday afternoon.
The loss dropped the Falcon Knights to 9-7 going into the District 9 Class 1A playoffs that begin next week. The bracket and schedule will be announced as early as today (Thursday).
The Gremlins knocked ACV/Union starter Bailey Crissman out of the first inning, touching him for all four of their runs in 1/3 of an inning. Gary Amsler went the next 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking eight while allowing two hits. Ryan Cooper threw 1 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and two runs with a walk and two strikeouts.
The Falcon Knights scored their run in the bottom of the first inning when Ryan Cooper walked, moved to third on the first of three Trey Fleming singles and scored on the back end of a delayed double steal at home as Fleming was thrown out at second.
Karns City improved to 11-5 going into its final regular-season game Wednesday at Keystone.
Hetrick, Fricko head to regionals
BETHLEHEM — Former Redbank Valley teammates Sam Hetrick and Declan Fricko will be in the same high jump event at Thursday’s All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Championships hosted by Moravian University.
Hetrick of Penn State-Behrend is seeded No 2 with his best jump of 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches while Fricko of Washingon & Jefferson shares the 15th seed with his season-best jump of 6 feet, 2 3/4 inches.
Hetrick is seeded behind St. John Fisher’s Kyle Rollins, whose mark of 6 feet, 11 1/2 inches is No 1 in the nation among Division III jumpers with Hetrick ranking No. 2. Fricko is 20th nationally.
Hetrick’s Behrend’s teammate Brady Smith is ranked No. 4 nationally at 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches and is also jumping at Moravian.
Tut Toth Tourney set for weekend at NBLL
NEW BETHLEHEM — The 11th annual Tut Toth Memorial Tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the New Bethlehem Little League complex.
With games scheduled in the minor and major divisions on SAturday for 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m., the event also has a home run derby and skill competition on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. The minor and major league divisions will compete in a throwing and running challenges and the derby.
The chicken barbecue is scheduled to begin Saturday at 11 a.m. until sold out with raffles held throughout the day.
The schedule for Saturday has Rupert vs. M&S Meats on the Little League field at 10 a.m. and Shick’s vs. Fryburg at noon. The losers play at 2 p.m. and the championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m.
On the Minor League Field, ACV 1 plays Longshot at 10 a.m., Rimersburg vs. the Moose at noon with the losers playing at 2 p.m. and winners in the final at 4 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Tut Toth Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Union youth football holding concert
SLIGO — The Union youth football program will host a concert at the Sligo Recreation Center featuring the band “Don’t Follow” on June 4.
The fund-raiser event is scheduled to raise money for new football uniforms. In addition to the live band, the event features a silent auction that will include a Blackstone grill, membership to the Clarion Oakes Golf Club, a chest freezer, Michaels Kors and Kate Spade bags, a hand gun and more.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets to the BYOB event are $20 pre-sale and $25 at the door. Attendees must be 21 or older to enter. Tickets can be purchase on-line at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/union-youth-football-presents-dont-follow-tickets-333873593907.