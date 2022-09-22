Bulldogs swept by Saxonburg
NEW BETHLEHEM — Both Redbank Valley Bulldogs youth football teams dropped games to visiting Saxonburg in ABC Youth Football League action last Saturday.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Both Redbank Valley Bulldogs youth football teams dropped games to visiting Saxonburg in ABC Youth Football League action last Saturday.
The Seniors lost their first game of the season in a 38-14 decision. Quarterback Kayleb Young threw two touchdown passes to Gage Franklin, completing 5 of 7 passes for 87 yards. Franklin had 86 of those yards receiving.
Parker Kennemuth ran for 21 yards on two carries while Jace Clowser led the defense with four tackles. Elliot Troup and Caine Monrean each had three stops.
The Juniors fell to 1-3 with a 14-8 loss. Neko Johnson scored the team’s lone TD on a 19-yard run. He finished with 52 yards on seven carries while Grayson Truitt led the team with 64 yards on eight attempts. Preston Kennemuth had 28 yards on three carries with Colby Yount running for 25 yards on 10 carries with a two-point conversion pass to Niko Magagnotti.
Defensively, Johnson led the unit with six tackles and two interceptions. Truitt, Bentley Patton, Crosby Willison and Yount each made four tackles.
This week, both teams head to Union for a 4:30 p.m. bantam division start. The Bulldogs aren’t home again until an Oct. 15 regular-season ending matchup with Armstrong. They visit C-L Oct. 1 and A-C Valley on Oct. 8.
