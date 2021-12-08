Jr. high hoops finishes up
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley junior high girls’ basketball team’s A squad wrapped up an unbeaten schedule last Wednesday with a 47-8 win over Brookville.
Alynn Hagen and Bella Orr scored 11 and 10 points respectively to lead the way while Quinn White, Alara Altobelli and Addy Bond scored nine, eight and seven points apiece.
Brookville won the B game, 26-9. Addison Hetrick scored seven points while Molly Coil finished with two points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Hinderliter shines at PSU-DuBois
GREENVILLE — Former Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs standout Tara Hinderliter scored a team-high 18 points with 10 rebounds in the Penn State-DuBois women’s basketball team’s 82-52 loss at Thiel College Monday night.
The loss dropped the Lady Lions to 3-5 overall going into Friday’s game at PSU-Brandywine.
For the season, Hinderliter leads the team in scoring at 13 points per game while also leading in rebounds per game at 7.6. Former Union Damsels standout Lexi Shick, who didn’t play Monday, is second on the team in scoring behind Hinderliter at 12.4 points per game.
CUP wrestlers top Ohio U., 25-12
CLARION — In an even match that featured emotional twists and turns, it was a pair of wins by fall that made the difference as the Clarion University wrestling team defeated Ohio, 25-12, at Tippin Gym last Friday night.
Playing to the excitable home crowd, Clarion (4-1, 2-0 MAC) clinched their second straight conference victory at home in the late moments.
It was an emotional moment in the team match as the Bobcats had been gathering momentum in the heavier weights. Clarion led the match 16-5 at one point but Ohio won a decision at 174 pounds and a major at 184, pulling them to within 16-12 with two bouts remaining. Feldkamp’s pin ensured they would get no closer, and Austin Chapman finished the team bout with a win by decision over Jordan Earnest.
Joey Fischer set the tone for the bout early, taking an exciting sudden victory bout at 125 pounds. He and Oscar Sanchez were tied at 1-1 after seven minutes of action, with a pair of takedowns the only scores to that point. The two remained active and fierce through the overtime period, until Fischer caught Sanchez on the edge with a double-leg and dropped him for the decisive takedown.
Seth Koleno won an emotional decision in the 141-pound bout, rallying from a third-period deficit to defeat Kyran Hagan by decision. The bout was tied at 4-4 though Hagan had clinched the riding time point, meaning Koleno would need a takedown to get the lead. He did just that with 32 seconds remaining in the third period, getting behind Hagan and riding him out for the decision.
That led to the first win by fall of the night, this one coming from Brent Moore at 149 pounds. The redshirt senior locked up Alec Hagan and rolled him to his back less than a minute into the bout, stunning Hagan and firing up the crowd to give his team a 12-2 advantage. Cam Pine came very close to recording another win by fall himself in the 165-pound bout, working Kamal Adewumi from start to finish before settling for a 17-4 major decision.
Will Feldkamp clinched the team victory with his second win by fall in as many duals, beating Jordan Greer to ensure his team would take the dual. With a 4-2 lead early in the second period, Feldkamp went for a body lock on Greer, then put him on his back for the inside trip. That dropped Greer on his back and Feldkamp finished him off, getting the pin to put the Golden Eagles ahead 22-12.
DuBois’ Kolby Ho lost an 8-2 decision to Ohio’s Jordan Slivka at 157 pounds.
Saturday, the Golden Eagles travel to Mechanicsburg where they’ll take on Stevens Institute of Technology and host Messia College at 10 and 11:30 a.m. respectively.
After that, it’s off to the Reno Tournament of Champions on Dec. 19.
CUP volleyball ousted at regionals
WHEELING, W. Va. – The Golden Eagle volleyball team’s historic 2021 season came to a close last Thursday night, as fifth-seeded Clarion fell to fourth-seeded Edinboro 3-1 (25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 18-25) in the opening round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional. Clarion (22-10) took the first set against the Fighting Scots, but Edinboro’s offense caught fire from the second set onward for the win.
The loss brought to a finish a season that was otherwise an unequivocal success. Defined by a mix of youth and experience, the Golden Eagles won their first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship in 11 years and just the third in program history. One day before the start of the regional, three Golden Eagles earned AVCA All-Atlantic Region honors – Cassidy Snider, London Fuller and Julia Piccolino. Snider also earned AVCA Freshman of the Year honors, as well as D2CCA All-Region recognition.
Snider moved into sole possession of sixth place on the program’s single-season kills list, moving from outside the top-10 and leapfrogging five athletes in the process. With 480 kills on the season, Snider posted the best single-season kills total for a Golden Eagle since Colleen Sherk notched 517 kills in the 2004 season. Snider recorded a match-high 18 kills in four sets against the Fighting Scots.
Lauren Aichinger enjoyed a solid offensive night, recording eight kills and five blocks while hitting .352. Abigail Selfridge had a team-high 14 digs, while Julia Piccolino recorded nine kills and 12 digs.
CUP men fall at Shepherd
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. — A couple of second-half rallies pulled the Clarion University men’s basketball team into striking distance against Shepherd, but Clarion could not finish off the comeback as the Rams won 81-68 at the Butcher Center on Saturday.
The Rams held a double-digit lead at the halftime break, but Clarion embarked on an 8-0 run to pull within a single possession before Shepherd managed to stem the tide. A similar situation occurred late in the second half as well, when the Golden Eagles cut the Rams’ lead to just six points with 7:06 remaining in regulation. Shepherd again pulled away, this time making the lead hold up for the remainder of the game.
One of the chief drivers of Clarion’s comeback attempt was Gerald Jarmon, who scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. The sophomore guard went 5-for-12 from the field in the second half, including a 3-of-8 mark from three-point range. Included in that was a four-point play he converted near the midway point of the half, draining a trey through a foul by Jon Preston to cut the Rams’ lead to 62-56.
Connor Ferrell finished with 17 points and six rebounds, while Madior Seye had five points and a team-high eight rebounds.
The Golden Eagles took a 4-3 record into Tuesday night’s home game with Shippensburg. Saturday and Sunday, they’re also at home against Lock Haven and Mansfield respectively, both games starting at 3 p.m. After that, they’re off until hosting Daemen on Jan. 3.
CUP women lose at Shepherd
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. —The Clarion University women’s basketball team finished with a split on their first conference road trip of the season, falling by a 70-57 score to Shepherd at the Butcher Center on Saturday evening. Clarion (2-5, 1-1 PSAC) and Shepherd were separated by no more than a point in three of the four quarters played, but the Rams enjoyed a big second quarter to build separation.
Indeed, other than the second quarter, the game was nearly as even as could be. The teams were dead even on scoring in the second half, and Shepherd outscored Clarion only by a 16-15 margin in the first quarter. However, the second quarter went 19-7 to the Rams, and that proved to be the difference.
Sierra Bermudez scored a team-high 22 points on a 9-of-17 shooting day from the field. Much of that damage came inside the arc, as only two of Bermudez’s buckets came from three-point range. A-C Valley’s Olivia Boocks finished in double-figures scoring, notching 11 points, while Jada Smith added eight points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Clarion is scheduled to visit Kent State Saturday at 1 p.m. before hosting Shippensburg next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.