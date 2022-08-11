Hollidaysburg loses in Mid-Atlantic Regional
BRISTOL, Conn. — Breaking a 2-2 tie in the top of the sixth inning, Naaman Little League of Delaware scored three runs and held off Pennsylvania Little League champion Hollidaysburg for a 5-4 win Tuesday night in the winner’s bracket final at the Mid-Atlantic Regional.
The loss dropped Hollidaysburg into Thursday’s losers’ bracket final against Washington D.C. at 1 p.m. Thursday’s winner plays Delaware in the regional final Friday at 3 p.m.
Hollidaysburg beat Washington D.C. in Sunday’s opening game, 7-3. Tuesday, Delaware got a two-out, three-run homer from Peter Hudson to break the 2-2 tie.
In the bottom of the sixth, Hollidaysburg scored twice, but had runners stranded on first and second when a strikeout ended the game.
The Mid-Atlantic Regional champion advances to the Little League World Series that begins next Wednesday in Williamsport. It’s a 20-team event now, with 10 from the United States and 10 international teams.
Booster Club/COG Golf scramble scheduled for Aug. 28
RIMERSBURG — The Union High School All-Sports Booster Club and Union COG Pool Park is sponsoring its annual golf scramble scheduled for Sunday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.
The cost to register for a foursome is $240, which includes dinner.
Prize money based on a 30-team field is $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third place.
The event features skins and mulligans with door prizes and other items. There is a 30-team limit and teams should register by emailing cathywalzak@hotmail.com or calling 814-745-3832.
5K Race/Half Marathon set for Sept. 17
NEW BETHLEHEM — The new 5K Race/Fun Walk and Half Marathon sponsored by the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 during the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival.
The races start and end at the South Bethlehem Borough building and most of the race is on the Redbank Trail while the half marathon takes runners through the rolling hills of the area.
The race begins at 8:30 a.m. with same-day registration beginning at 7:30 p.m. On-line registration can be done at runnersignup.com. The cost is $20 for the 5K and $30 for the half marathon if done before race day, during which the cost rises $5.
Many trophies and medals will be awarded in various men’s and women’s divisions.
All proceeds benefit the fire department.