Zacherl named interim CUP ass’t coach
CLARION — Clarion University Golden Eagles head wrestling coach Keith Ferraro announced today that Brock Zacherl, a former All-American and Clarion graduate, has been elevated to the position of interim assistant coach Monday.
Zacherl previously served as a volunteer assistant coach from 2019 until the present. He takes the place of Nathan Kraisser, who has accepted a coaching position at another institution.
“I have had the fortune of knowing Brock since his introduction to the sport of wrestling when he was young,” Ferraro said. “I’ve watched him evolve, grow, and constantly learn. He’s committed to living his life in a positive and productive way, while expecting the same from our athletes. The decision to retain him for this coaching vacancy was a simple one; we’ve got a lot of work to do together.”
Currently in the midst of his second season as a Clarion assistant, Zacherl finished his collegiate wrestling career as one of the most decorated wrestlers in Ferraro’s first six years as head coach. He earned four trips to the NCAA Division I Championships and compiled an all-time record of 114-17 in the Blue and Gold, including a 59-2 mark in dual matches.
In 2020 he was named a National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) All-American for the first time in his career. Perhaps the most impressive number attached to Zacherl’s career is his undefeated record in home matches, as he compiled a 44-0 record in varsity matches as a Golden Eagle. Zacherl finished his career ranked 14th in all-time wins at Clarion. He also excelled in the classroom, earning four NWCA Scholar All-America honors over the course of his career.
The 2016 Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) champion at 141 pounds and 2020 Mid-American Conference (MAC) runner-up at 149 pounds, Zacherl punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships four times in his career. His best showing came in 2018 when he won two matches to start the tournament to reach the quarterfinals. Zacherl was set to compete in his fourth Championships in 2020 before the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zacherl earned a pair of degrees from Clarion, starting with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 2018. He went on to earn his MBA in 2020.
Clarion U’s Pine wins title at Reno Tourney
RENO, Nev. — Cam Pine won the title at 165 pounds and Joey Fischer reached the final at 125 pounds, highlighting the Clarion University wrestling team’s day at the Reno Tournament of Champions on Sunday.
Pine’s win added to the Golden Eagle individual trophy case for the year, marking the sixth time a Clarion wrestler has won an individual title in 2021-22. Seth Koleno also placed at the event, putting Clarion in fourth place in the field when it was all said and done.
Pine was a perfect 5-0 in the 165-pound bracket, winning a 7-4 decision over Oregon State’s Matt Olguin in the final.
Fischer also had an impressive day, coming up just one point short of winning a championship of his own in a 4-3 loss in the final against Oregon State’s 14th-ranked Brandon Kaylor.
Koleno took sixth place at 141 pounds, going 5-1 on the day before hitting his NCAA maximum for the day.
Elsewhere, DuBois’ Kolby Ho reached the quarterfinal round of the 157 pound bracket by winning three straight matches, falling to Oklahoma State’s Jaylin Harper. Brent Moore fell in his second round match to Grand View’s Jack Latimer before ripping off four straight wins in the consolation bracket – two by fall and two by major decision – before hitting his six-match limit for the day.
Thursday, the Golden Eagles close out the calendar season schedule with a trip to the University of Buffalo. SIU-Edwardsville travels to Clarion on Jan. 7.