Bulldogs split ABC games with Clarion-Limestone
STRATTANVILLE — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs youth football teams split their ABC Youth Football League games at Clarion-Limestone last Saturday.
The Seniors notched a 28-0 win while the Juniors fell by the same score.
The Bulldogs seniors improved to 5-1 as Jace Clowser scored two touchdowns, and Tayvin Kennedy and Parker Kennemuth each added a TD. The shutout effort by the defense was led by Elliot Troup, Caine Monrean and Gabe Clinger.
For the Bulldogs juniors who fell to 1-5, Neko Johnson ran for 67 yards on 10 carries while Grayson Truitt finished with 15 yards on four carries. Chris Shillings ran for eight years. Defensively, Johnson, Dominic Lutz Ace and Shillings each had six tackles while Truitt and Crosby Willison finished with five stops apiece.
Both teams head to A-C Valley this Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. bantam division kickoff with the other two divisions to follow.