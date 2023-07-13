DCC grad Miknis drafted by Pirates
Justin Miknis, a 2019 DuBois Central Catholic grad who recently wrapped up his senior season at Kent State University, was selected in the 16th round of the MLB — pick No. 467 to be exact — by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.
Miknis is just the second District 9 player to ever be drafted by the Pirates since the draft’s inception in 1965. The other is another former Tri-County Area standout in St. Marys grad Joe Beimel, who the Pirates selected in the 18th round in 1998.
As for Miknis, his draft spot this year was drastically higher than four years ago when he was taken in the 35th round (1,038th pick) by the Baltimore Orioles following his senior season at DCC, but did not sign. There were only 20 rounds in this year’s MLB Draft.
In three seasons (2021-23), Miknis hit .319 (188-for-590) in 159 career games with 117 RBIs, 127 runs scored, 42 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs. He also drew 81 walks while posting a .505 slugging percentage while only hitting into four double plays in his career.
Defensively, Miknis posted an impressive .980 fielding percentage notching 985 putouts and 106 assists while only committing 22 errors.
Miknis hit .349 (59-for-169) with 36 RBIs, 38 runs, 14 doubles, two triples abd four RBIs in his first collegiate season in 2021.
A year later, he was named to the All-MAC Defensive Team as a junior in 2022 while starting all 50 games at either catcher, third base or DH. He threw out 15 would-be base stealers that season.
This past spring as a senior, Miknis started in all 58 Kent State games and hit .318 while posting career highs in hits (74), RBIs (46), runs (55) and doubles (15) while tying his career-high in home runs (8) and triples (2).
That strong season earned him First Team All-MAC honors and he was once again named to the All-MAC Defensive Team after throwing out 15 would-be base stealers again.
Miknis was one of two catchers drafted by the Pirates this year, with high school senior John Lopez of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy being selected a round earlier (15th) on Tuesday.
Fall sports physicals at Redbank Valley scheduled
NEW BETHLEHEM — Fall sports physical times for students at Redbank Valley have been scheduled for three dates this summer.
Tuesday, July 18, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 1 to 4 p.m.
The exam covers the sports of junior high football, cheerleading, JV and varsity football, volleyball and soccer. The cost is $15 to be paid to the school district on the day of the physical. Call the high school office to make an appointment at 814-275-2424, Ext. 301.