PennWest Clarion third at MACs
FAIRFAX, Va. — The PennWest Clarion University wrestling team claimed a pair of Mid-American Conference championships last Saturday afternoon, highlighting a weekend that saw three wrestlers confirm their bids to the NCAA Division I Championships at EagleBank Arena.
The Golden Eagles finished the weekend in third place out of 13 teams in the MAC. They have now improved in the standings every year since joining the conference, having finished fifth a year ago.
Seth Koleno and Will Feldkamp capped thrilling runs at the conference tournament by winning in their respective finals on Saturday, with Koleno claiming the 141-pound title and Feldkamp the 184-pound championship. They are the program’s second- and third-ever MAC champions — the first since the 2019-20 season — and represent the first time the Golden Eagles have won multiple conference championships in one MAC tournament. Clarion finished with three total finalists, also a first for the program.
Koleno finished the weekend with a gritty effort in the championship bout against Bloomsburg’s Josh Mason. Mason got the first takedown of the bout, bringing Koleno to the mat and riding him for nearly two minutes to build a significant riding time advantage. Koleno kept up the pressure, and though he did not score immediately, he did force Mason into a crucial stalling violation.
Starting the third period in the down position, Koleno escaped to cut Mason’s lead in half at 2-1. As time wound down, Koleno was finally able to finish off a shot on Mason, bringing him down with 31 seconds remaining. An additional stall against Mason gave Koleno a 4-2 lead, and he rode Mason out for the championship.
Brookville’s Taylor headed to nationals
PHILADELPHIA – Senior Josh Humphreys and graduate student Tate Samuelson won individual Eastern Intercolliegate Wrestling Association titles to lead the Lehigh University wrestling team to a second-place finish at the 119th EIWA Championships, which wrapped-up Sunday at the Palestra.
Lehigh advanced four wrestlers to championship finals — including Brookville’s Nathan Taylor, a freshman-eligible heavyweight who was seeded fourth and finished second — and the Mountain Hawks had six wrestlers qualify for the NCAA Championships.
Lehigh scored 120.5 points to finish second. Cornell captured its second straight title with six individual champions and 165.5 points. Host Penn finished third (106) with Columbia and Navy tying for fourth place with 95 points.
Taylor (16-10) became the 11th different former Brookville Raiders wrestler to qualify for Division I nationals. The previous 10 combined to qualify for nationals 24 times, including four-time qualifiers Doug and Brad Cieleski, and Brock Zacherl. It was Zacherl and Taylor Ortz, both at PennWest Clarion, who were the most recent qualifiers.
Nationals are scheduled for Tulsa, Okla., March 16-18. Brackets were scheduled to be unveiled Wednesday night.