Hetrick headed to regionals
SELINSGROVE — Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick of Redbank Valley will compete at this week’s All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships hosted by Susquehanna University.
Hetrick, a three-time NCAA Division III All-American high jumper, was scheduled to jump Thursday morning. Hetrick shares the top seed with Susquehanna junior Bryce Ellinger with a season-best height of 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches.
Last year at regionals, Hetrick finished fourth with a jump of 6 feet, 3 1/2 inches but still qualified for nationals where he finished eighth with a jump of 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches. In this winter’s indoor season, Hetrick won his second All-American honor with a second-place finish with a jump of 6 feet, 9 inches.
Heading into regionals, Hetrick’s best jump this outdoor season so far shares the No. 4 spot with two other jumpers, so it’s very likely that regardless of what happens this week, Hetrick will head to the NCAA Division III Championships scheduled for May 25-28 at Polisseni Track and Field Complex in Rochester, N.Y.
In other college news:
— Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain got an appearance on the mound for Indiana University of Pa. in last week’s PSAC Championships at Slippery Rock. Bain threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts and a walk in the Crimson Hawks’ 10-0 loss to West Chester.
It was a strong postseason run for IUP, which finished 24-28. The Crimson Hawks upset East Division top seed Millersville 8-1 in the opener before the 10-0 loss to West Chester. IUP rallied to beat California, 9-8, before a second loss, 7-2, to West Chester.
West Chester wound up losing to Seton Hill in the PSAC final.
Southern Clarion Co. LL roundup
Here are some submitted game reports from the Southern Clarion County Little League:
TUESDAY, May 16
Shick’s Insurance 12, Myers Contracting 6: Shick’s topped the A-C Valley squad as Nash Earley went 4-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and two runs batted in. Corle and Lucas Short both had two hits with Hayden Corle and Bentley McKinney doubling. On the mound, Corle and Emma Kiffer combined for the win, striking out nine as both pitched three innings.
SATURDAY, May 13
Shick’s Insurance 10, Otto’s Outlaws 0: In a four-inning win, Shick’s got a one-hitter from pitcher Andrew Kifer who struck out 10 and walked one. Kifer and sister Emma each had three hits with Emma driving in three runs. Nash Earley tripled.
In other SCCL action from May 6, Newbie Wheel 9-5 over Burns as Em Ramsey pitched six innings, striking out 8. Maddie Carr and Payge Renwick led the way with two hits apiece. The late rally came up short. Emmaline Ramsey and Taylor drake each pitched in with a hit apiece.
Tuesday, May 9 — Burns 12, LC Nails 1: Payge Renwick pitched three innings striking out five. Emmaline Ramsey pitched the final inning. Ramsey led with three hits while Payge Renwick chipped in with a two-run triple and Maddie Carr and Taylor Drake each with a hit apiece. The team had eight walks and two hit by pitch.