Bulldogs split ABC youth football matchups
NEW BETHLEHEM — Coming off a bye week, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs youth football teams earned a split decision with Grove City at home last Saturday afternoon.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$5.50
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$16.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Coming off a bye week, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs youth football teams earned a split decision with Grove City at home last Saturday afternoon.
The Seniors stayed unbeaten at 3-0 with a 38-28 shootout win. Quarterback Caleb Young completed 4 of 6 passes, tossing a touchdown pass to Gage Franklin and ran one in. Tevon Kennedy scored two touchdowns and converted on four two-point runs. Jace Clouser ran for a touchdown.
Parker Kennemuth, Kennedy and Carson Rankin led the Bulldogs’ defense.
The Junior squad dropped a 16-0 decision and fell to 1-2. Neko Johnson (5-21), Niko Magagnotti (1-17) had carries. Defensively, Crosby Willison led the unit with seven tackles while Johnson had five tackles and one interception. Grayson Truitt, Dominic Lutz-Ace and Titan Adams each had four stops.
Last Saturday’s opponent was incorrectly reported in the Sept. 1 edition. This Saturday, both teams host Saxonburg with a 4:30 p.m. bantam kickoff.
GROVE CITY — Former Redbank Valley standout and Grove City College sophomore nose tackle Kobe Bonanno recorded five tackles (1 solo, 4 assists) in last Saturday’s 55-17 rout of Geneva that improved the Wolverines to 2-0.
Bonanno has six tackles so far in his two games.
This Saturday, the Wolverines visit Carnegie Mellon.
At Westminster, freshman Joe Mansfield and sophomore Coltin Bartley, both from Redbank Valley are on the Titans football roster. While Bartley serves as the team’s long-snapper, Mansfield had two tackles in last Saturday’s 42-3 win at home against Bethany. This Saturday, the Titans host Allegany.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.