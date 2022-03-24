PIAA basketball finals set
HERSHEY — All 12 PIAA basketball championship matchups were finalized last weekend and District 9 Class 1A champion Elk County Catholic came up one win short of reaching Hershey’s Giant Center in a 47-21 loss to WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin last Friday night at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The loss wrapped up the Crusaders’ season at 25-6. It was the fifth time the Crusaders reached the state semifinals and first since a 2009 loss to Kennedy Catholic.
Charlie Breindel led the Crusaders with 13 points.
Canevin meets District 4 champion St. John Neumann in the final Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
In other finals matchups:
— WPIAL third seed Aliquippa, which eliminated Brookville 53-50 in the first round back on March 9, will play for the Class 3A state title against District 12 third-place Devon Prep Saturday at 2:30 p.m. After surviving Brookville’s upset bid in the state opener, the Quips beat Neshannock (53-45) and Avonworth (64-49) before knocking off South Allegheny (57-55) last Saturday.
— In Class 6A boys, WPIAL champion Fox Chapel nearly knocked off District 12 third place Archbishop Wood in last Saturday’s semifinals, but lost 56-54. Foxes senior Jake DeMotte, the son of Brookville graduate Ryan DeMotte and grandson of Brookville native Jack DeMotte, scored 19 points to lead the WPIAL champions.
Archbishop Wood plays D12 champion and rival Roman Catholic Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
— In the other boys’ finals, WPIAL champion Our Lady of Sacred Heart tries to win its second straight Class 2A title when it plays D12 champion Constitution Friday at 2:30 p.m. OLSH rallied from a 36-14 first-half deficit against D10 champion Kennedy Catholic to win in overtime, 78-68, last Saturday. Kennedy eliminated Redbank Valley in the second round.
In Class 4A, WPIAL champion Quaker Valley meets D12’s Neumann-Goretti Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Class 5A final has WPIAL runner-up New Castle playing D12’s Imhotep Charter Friday at 7:30 p.m.
— In the girls’ finals, D10 champion Kennedy Catholic meets D4’s Northumberland Christian in the Class 1A final Thursday at noon. WPIAL champion Neshannock plays D4’s Southern Columbia in the Class 2A final Friday at noon. WPIAL runner-up Freedom Area plays D12’s Neumann-Goretti for the Class 3A title Saturday at noon. D12 third place Lansdale Catholic plays D12 champion Archbishop Wood in the Class 4A final Thursday at 5 p.m. In Class 5A, WPIAL runner-up Chartiers Valley faces D12 third place Cardinal O’Hara Friday at 5 p.m. Saturday in Class 6A, WPIAL champion Mount Lebanon plays D1 champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh at 5 p.m.
Layton pitching at Clarion U.CLARION — Former Redbank Valley standout Bryan Layton is pitching for the Clarion University baseball team.
Layton was the winning pitcher in the first game of a doubleheader split at Millersville on March 8. He started and threw the first five innings, giving up eight hits and two walks while strikeout out five and giving up four runs, three earned, in the Golden Eagles’ 7-4 win. Millersville won the second game, 12-0.
Layton sports a 5.91 earned run average over 10 2/3 innings covering three appearances, two of them starts. He’s struck out 17 and walked three and is 1-1 overall for the Golden Eagles who improved to 3-11 after Tuesday’s 9-7 win at Fairmount State.
Feldkamp wrestles at NCAAsDETROIT — Clarion University’s Will Feldkamp recorded a first period pin to open his day at last week’s NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, but he ultimately fell in his subsequent matches to conclude his stay at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Feldkamp finished his season with a 20-6 overall record, including a team-high nine wins by fall.
The red-shirt junior started the 197-pound bracket with Chattanooga’s Matthew Waddell, a three-time NCAA qualifier that made the tournament at 184 pounds in each of the previous two seasons. Waddell came out aggressively, trying to work Feldkamp to the mat with a front headlock, but after a reset it was Feldkamp turning the tables.
Pulling Waddell chest-to-chest, he tossed him directly to his back on the mat, picking up the takedown and four near fall points in quick succession. It wasn’t much longer until Feldkamp completely broke Waddell down, pinning him just 76 seconds into the first period for his first career NCAA Championships victory.
Feldkamp nearly turned that same trick against Arizona State’s Kendall Norfleet in the 197-pound consolation bracket, but dropped a 13-8 decision.
Feldkamp ended up in the consolation bracket after falling to Penn State’s Max Dean in the round of 32. Dean entered the weekend as the top-seeded wrestler in the 197-pound field. Dean eliminated Feldkamp with a 16-1 tech fall.