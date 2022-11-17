Clarion U. football falls to West Chester, finishes 3-8
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles football season ended with a 36-27 loss to West Chester last Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Golden Eagles’ potential game-tying field goal at the end of regulation was blocked and returned 66 yards to set the final score.
Brockway’s Jarrett Esposito was lined up for a 44-yard field goal with three seconds on the clock, but Sterlen Barr blocked the kick and Oscar Uduma returned the block to the end zone with no time remaining.
The Golden Eagles (3-8) led once on Will Alexander’s 38-yard run to start the game’s scoring in the first quarter, but the Rams (7-4) scored 17 unanswered points and led 17-13 by halftime.
In the fourth quarter, Shalil Owens’ 5-yard run got the Golden Eagles to within 30-27 with 10:57 left, setting up the final sequence that won the game for the Rams.
Former Clarion-Limestone standout Jimmy Gunning, a red-shirt sophomore, made his 11th start at center for the Golden Eagles.
College athlete roundup: GCC in bowl game
GROVE CITY — The Grove City Wolverines football team takes a 7-3 record into Saturday’s Eastern College Athletic Conference James Lynah Bowl at home against FDU-Florham. Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Robert E. Thorn Field.
Redbank Valley’s Kobe Bonanno, a sophomore nose tackle, has 21 tackles — 7 solo, 14 assists — on the Wolverines’ defense. He’s one of three former Bulldogs on the roster with sophomores Trenten Rupp and Dalton Bish.
— At Westminster, the Titans (7-3) are also bowl-bound in the ECAC setup like Grove City. They’ll head to Brockport, N.Y., this Saturday to face SUNY-Brockport in the Clayton Chapman Bowl starting at noon. Redbank Valley sophomore Coltin Bartley is the long-snapper while freshman Joe Mansfield is a defensive lineman who has seen limited action.
PIAA playoffs continue in volleyball, soccer
WARREN — District 9 Class 1A champion Oswayo Valley came one win shy of reaching the PIAA volleyball finals, losing in straight sets to District 10 champion Maplewood Tuesday night.
It was a close three-setter as the D10 champions won, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23, to advance to Saturday’s final against either Sacred Heart or West Branch. That match was postponed to Wednesday due to the winter weather that hit the area.
In Class 2A, District 3 champion York Catholic topped Notre Dame Green Pond in four sets to reach Saturday’s final at Cumberland Valley High School against either Freeport or Philipsburg-Osceola, which had their match at Punxsutawney also postponed to Wednesday.
In Class 3A, WPIAL champion North Catholic advanced to the finals with a four-set win over Thomas Jefferson to get to the finals against Pope John Paul II of District 1.
The Class 4A final will have WPIAL runner-up North Allegheny meeting District 1 champion Garnet Valley.
All of the PIAA soccer semifinal games on Tuesday were postponed to Wednesday.
Clarion U. wrestlers lose at No. 21 Rutgers
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team competed in its first dual match of the season, falling to nationally-ranked Rutgers 29-4 at College Avenue Gym last Friday night. Clarion (0-1) dropped a series of close matches but the overall margin went the way of the Scarlet Knights.
The highlight of Clarion’s night came in the 197-pound bout, with Ty Bagoly putting the Golden Eagles on the board with a major decision over Michael Toranzo. It was a bout where Bagoly controlled the action from the outset, with the only points for Toranzo coming in situations where Bagoly cut him loose. Otherwise it was takedown after takedown for Bagoly, as well as a well-earned riding time point. That major decision improved Bagoly’s record to 5-1 on the season and represented his second bonus point win of the year.
The final score would seem to indicate that the Scarlet Knights dominated the rest of the night, but a closer look at each of the other matches shows that many of the other bouts were tight on a micro level. Other than major decisions at 133 and 184 pounds, there were no other bonus points in the cards for the 21st-ranked Rutgers squad.
Seth Koleno kept it close with ranked 141-pounder Sammy Alvarez but fell by a 5-3 score, while Suds Dubler – in his first career college dual – wrestled a tight bout with nationally-ranked 174-pounder Jackson Turley before falling by a 4-2 score. Trevor Elfvin wrestled a low-scoring bout at 157 pounds, falling 2-1 to Andrew Clark.
Correction listed
Clarion-Limestone senior Bailee Verdill was incorrectly identified in last week’s edition. He was named the Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League’s Small School-South Most Valuable Player.