Port Allegany lands in PIAA football semifinals
BRADFORD — In a surprisingly lopsided affair, the D9 Class 1A champion Port Allegany Gators cruised to a 42-8 rout of District 10 champion Reynolds last Friday night at Parkway Field.
The Gators turned on the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock with a 35-0 lead by the 6:30 mark of the third quarter when Noah Archer scored on a 6-yard run. Archer ran for 85 yards on 14 carries and added a TD reception on six catches for 140 yards.
Blaine Moses had a big game as well for the 12-1 Gators, rushing for 111 yards on 15 carries with two TDs. Quarterback Drew Evens completed 11 of 13 passes for 176 yards with two TD passes and 58 yards rushing with a touchdown.
The Gators outgained Reynolds (11-2), 448-189, containing Raiders standout Jalen Wagner to 116 yards on 22 carries. He had over 2,700 yards rushing and 37 TDs going into the game.
Next up for the Gators Friday night is WPIAL champion Union-New Castle, which blanked defending last year’s WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin, 26-0.
In the other half of the state bracket in Class 1A, District 4 champion Canton faces District 3’s Steelton-Highspire. Friday’s winners land in the state final on Dec. 8 at Cumberland Valley High School starting at 1 p.m.
Huffman, Harmon Preseason All-District
This year’s YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports.com Preseason All-District 9 girls’ basketball team includes two Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs in senior Alivia Huffman and sophomore Mylee Harmon.
The duo helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to the District 9 Class 3A title last year and the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference championship.
Huffman, the KSAC MVP, averaged 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while Harmon the D9 Rookie of the Year, scored 12.6 points per game
Other preseason All-District 9 players included last year’s Player of the Year in Otto-Eldred senior Katie Sheeler, Punxsutawney senior Chloe Presloid, Elk County Catholic junior Tori Newton and North Clarion junior Lily Homan, who transferred from Venango Catholic.
The D9and10Sports.Com boys’ preseason all-district team was set to be announced later this week.
Janocko retires at Clearfield
CLEARFIELD — Longtime Clearfield Bison football coach Tim Janocko announced he was stepping down following his 38-year career that saw him compile a District 9-record 307 wins and 16 district titles.
Janocko (307-121-3) is one of 21 coaches in state history with 300 or more wins.