Varischetti All-Star game Friday night
BROCKWAY — Seven area players are scheduled to participate in this Friday’s 8th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star football game in Brockway with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Coaching the South team is Moniteau’s Bob Rottman, who will have Redbank Valley’s Carsen Rupp, Aiden Ortz and Cole Bish, and Union/A-C Valley’s Skyler Roxbury, Bailey Crissman, Mike Card and Landon Chalmers on the roster.
Also on the South roster are players from Brookville, Central Clarion, DuBois, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau and Punxsutawney.
Brookville: Brayden Kunselman, Noah Peterson, Jackson Zimmerman, Braeden Long, Carson Weaver, Bryce Weaver, Nathan Haney, Braiden Davis
Central Clarion: Ashton Rex, Ethan Wenner
DuBois: Austin Henery, Dalton Yale, Cam Dombroski
Karns City: Micah Rupp, Eric Booher, Nate Garing, James Jones, Cooper Coyle, Hunter McConnell
Keystone: Cole Henry, Tyler Albright, Aiden Sell
Punxsutawney: Landon Peterson, Peyton Hetrick, Quinton Voelkel, Zeke Bennett.
A highlight of the game is the presentation of $1,000 scholarships to players from Game Sponsors. The scholarships are awarded prior to kickoff. Since inception, $101,000 in scholarships has been awarded.
The North includes Bradford, Brockway, Bucktail, Cameron County, Coudersport, Elk County Catholic, Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Ridgway, Sheffield, Smethport and St. Marys. Troy Cook, head football coach at Otto-Eldred, is the head coach for this year’s North team, which includes:
Bradford: Lucas Laktash, Alex Gangloff
Brockway: Aiden Grieneisen, Tanner Guaglianone, Alex Carlson, Seth Stewart
Cameron County: Jameson Britton, Eyan Smith
Coudersport: Xander Brown
Elk County Catholic: David Anderson, Joe Tettis, Isaac Delaquilla, Cam Klebacha
Kane: Addison Plants, Ricky Zampogna, Aaron Smith, Landon Darr, Scott Syzmanski
Otto-Eldred: Isaac Shaw, Brendan Magee
Port Allegany: Blaine Moses, Noah Archer, Drew Evens, Gavin Burgess
Ridgway: Rayce Milliard
Sheffield: Matt Lobdell
Smethport: Jo-Jo Leet, Ryan Pelchy
St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet, Logan Mosier, Clay Grazioli, Carter Chadsey, Eli Rippey.
Fall sports physicals at Redbank Valley scheduled
NEW BETHLEHEM — Fall sports physical times for students at Redbank Valley have been scheduled for three dates this summer.
Tuesday, July 18, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 1 to 4 p.m.
The exam covers the sports of junior high football, cheerleading, JV and varsity football, volleyball and soccer. The cost is $15 to be paid to the school district on the day of the physical. Call the high school office to make an appointment at 814-275-2424, Ext. 301.
Hunter Trapper course set for Limestone
LIMESTONE — A Hunter Trapper Education Basic course for hunters 11 years old on or before July 8 will be held at the Limestone Fire Hall along Route 66 south of Clarion July 8 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
You must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course, participants must complete the on-line study course prior to the July 7.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, NWTF volunteers
Register on line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, click Education, on drop down window click on the Hunter-Trapper Education in the menu. Scroll down to in-person classes and click on the Register for in-person link. Proceed to the July 8 Limestone Firehall continue to follow instructions to register as well as follow instructions about completing the on-line study course.
If you have questions or difficulty with the registration contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.