Bulldogs 3-0 in ABC League
WEST SUNBURY — All three Redbank Valley youth football teams won games in the ABC League last Saturday.
The Seniors won their first game in a 60-0 rout, the Juniors also routed Moniteau 44-0 to stay unbeaten at 6-0 and the Bantams improved to 4-2 with an 18-6 victory.
The Seniors had their big game with Sean Yeany throwing three touchdown passes and 93 yards on three completions and running for another score and two two-point conversions. Braiden Rankin, Gage Franklin and Mason Mineweaser caught TD passes.
Easton Magagnotti ran for 195 yards and three TDs to go with three two-point conversions. Landon Hornberger also scored a touchdown.
Defensively, Malachi Stewart had an interception. Riley Schrecengost had four tackles as did Hornberger and Magagnotti.
In Junior’s 44-0 win, Jace Clowser ran for 120 yards on six carries, caught two passes for 54 yards and scored two TDs while making seven tackles and one interception on defense.
Quarterback Kayleb Young threw for 86 yards and a TD pass to Nico Rex while scoring two two-point converions. Tayvin Kennedy ran for two TDs while Gabe Clinger added one.
Elliot Troup had three tackles, two two-point conversions and one fumble recovery.
In the Bantam win, Desmond DuBrock ran for touchdowns of 50 and 35 yards while Wes Wagner added a 25-yard run to the end zone for the Bulldogs.
All three teams host Karns City Saturday with bantam kickoff starting things off at 4:30 p.m.
Jr. high falls to Punxsy
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs junior high football team dropped a 50-14 game to Punxsutawney last Thursday to fall to 3-2 going into Thursday’s game at home against Karns City at 6:30 p.m.
Quarterback Braylon Wagner threw a touchdown pass and completed 14 of 27 attempts for 110 yards with a two-point conversion. Jaxon Huffman also threw a TD pass covering 39 yards to Carson Gould who finished with four catches for 63 yards. Huffman’s 64-yard TD grab came on a pass from Wagner.
Huffman and Eli Rex each had three tackles on defense.
The Bulldogs visit Central Clarion next Tuesday.
Shreckengost, Camper on football Honor Roll
WARREN — Christian Coudriet threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns, none more important than the 4-yard scoring toss to Carter Chadsey with 40 seconds left, in a 35-28 St. Marys’ win at previously unbeaten Karns City, to earn the D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg for Week Six of the 2021 season.
The pass to Chadsey came with the Dutch losing 28-27 and helped Coudriet finish the night 25 of 38 for 401 yards. If that wasn’t enough, he also ran for a 2-point conversion and kicked three PATs.
Honorable Mention: Logan Mosier (St. Marys), Carter Chadsey (St. Marys), Micah Rupp (Karns City), Ray Shreckengost (Redbank Valley), Jase Ferguson (Central Clarion), Christian Simko (Central Clarion), Domenic Allegretto (Ridgway), Maddox Baughman (Cameron County), Gavyn Ayers (Coudersport), Mark McGonigal (Clearfield), Charlie Krug (Brookville), Dawson Camper (Union/A-C Valley), Brayden Fox (Brockway).
Slippery Rock routs CUP, 75-0
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Golden Eagles football team took on one of the top teams in the nation on Saturday afternoon, falling to seventh-ranked Slippery Rock 75-0 at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Clarion (0-5, 0-2 PSAC West) struggled against a team that ranked among the nation’s best, falling to The Rock on the road.
Clarion struggled against the Rock, who came into the game ranked seventh nationally according to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). As such, the Golden Eagles had trouble moving the ball on Slippery Rock, while the latter finished with 588 yards of total offense.
Khyree Marshall finished as Clarion’s leading rusher, compiling 35 yards on 12 carries. Ty Corbin caught a team-high three passes while Terrell Ford led the team in receiving yards.
The Rock led 20-0 after the first quarter, 55-0 at halftime and 68-0 going into the fourth quarter.
SRU quarterback Andrew Koester threw for 328 yards and five touchdowns.
Next up for Clarion is Homecoming on Saturday against another nationally-ranked team in Indiana University of Pa. starting at 2 p.m.