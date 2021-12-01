Karns City falls to Farrell in Class 2A quarters, 30-12
KARNS CITY — Playing on its own field in last Friday’s PIAA quarterfinals, District 9 Class 2A champion Karns City had its hands full against District 10 power Farrell. After leading 8-6 at halftime, the Steelers pulled away for a 30-12 win over the Gremlins.
The loss finished off the Gremlins’ season at 11-2 while Farrell moves on to this Friday’s semifinal against WPIAL champion Serra Catholic at Slippery Rock University.
The Gremlins scored in the second quarter on a 39-yard TD pass from Eric Booher to Micah Rupp to get within 8-6 after coming up short on a two-point conversion run.
Farrell (11-0) made it 22-6 with two touchdowns in the third quarter before Luke Cramer’s 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Farrell’s Dwight Allen set the final with a 15-yard interception return to set the final with 4:05 left in the game.
Farrell’s Anthony Stallworth ran for 138 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown while Omar Stewart Jr. caught five passes for 171 yards and two TDs. Kabron Smith completed just 2 of 3 passes, but the completions added up to 122 yards.
Karns City’s Luke Garing and Jayce Anderson ran for 70 and 52 yards respectively.
Clarion University wrestlers debut at home
CLARION — The Clarion University wrestling team, under eighth-year head coach Keith Ferraro of Brookville, opens its home schedule Wednesday against Mid-America Conference foe Bloomsburg starting at 7 p.m.
It’s the first of two MAC matchups this week for the Golden Eagles, who are 2-1 so far after beating Chattanooga and Davidson while losing to Rutgers at Davidson back on Nov. 13. Friday, the Golden Eagles also host Ohio University at Tippin Gymnasium starting at 7 p.m.
From there, the December schedule has a dual meet twinbill at Messiah College with the hosts and Stevens Institute of Technology on Dec. 11 before their trip to the Reno Tournament of Champions Dec. 19.
Then Dec. 23, Clarion heads to Buffalo for another MAC matchup. The 2022 calendar schedule begins Jan. 7 at home against SIU-Edwardsville.
CUP volleyball heads to NCAA regionals
CLARION — The Clarion Golden Eagles volleyball team will face Edinboro for a fourth time this season, as Clarion drew the Fighting Scots in the opening round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional hosted by Wheeling. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) rivals will face off with one another on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Alma Grace McDonough Center at 5 p.m.
Clarion will come into the tournament as the fifth seed in the region, while the Fighting Scots enter as the fourth seed.
The teams have met three times already this season, twice in the regular season and once in the PSAC Tournament. Edinboro got the better of Clarion in both regular season meetings, winning by 3-0 scores both at Tippin Gym as well as McComb Fieldhouse. The Golden Eagles won the last meeting, a 3-0 drubbing in Edinboro in the first round of the conference tournament. Clarion went on to win their first PSAC championship since 2010.