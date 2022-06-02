Baseball, softball postseasons continue
In addition to the Class 2A baseball playoffs in District 9, other brackets continued earlier in the week:
— In Class 4A baseball on Tuesday, Somerset shut out Clearfield 3-0 in a District 5/9 Sub-Regional matchup at DuBois’ Showers Field. The Bison claimed the D9 title last week in a
— In Class 3A baseball, Punxsutawney was scheduled to play District 5’s Bedford in a sub-regional final in Somerset Wednesday afternoon.
— In Class 1A baseball, DuBois Central Catholic downed Clarion-Limestone 5-1 for the D9 title.
— In Class 3A softball, Karns City ended Punxsutawney’s six-year run as D9 champions with an 11-3 rout.
— In Class 2A softball, Johnsonburg made it a baseball/softball D9 sweep with a 6-0 win over Cranberry as Ramettes pitcher Julie Peterson tossed a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks.
— In Class 1A softball, DuBois Central Catholic won its third straight championship with a 10-0 win over Forest Area in five innings. Melia Mitskavich tossed a one-hitter with two strikeouts and no walks.
Little League game reports
From the Southern Clarion County Little League:
Wessex Performance 3, Eden (Knox) 2
Wessex Performance snagged a late lead and defeated Eden 3-2 in extra innings last Tuesday to remain unbeaten on the year. The game was tied at two with Wessex Performance batting in the top of the seventh when Mason Coradi singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring Linken Kaetzel to take the lead. Wessex Performance collected 11 hits. Mason Coradi, Nolan Carr and Gavin Ealy each racked up multiple hits for Wessex Performance. Coradi went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Wessex Performance in hits and drove in two RBI’s, including the eventual game-winner. Lily Carr, Linken Kaetzel and Greyson Whyte all added a hit each.
Smith’s Auto 2, Bliss Reclamation 1
In the first of two straight games against home town foes, Smith’s Auto makes a late game rally to defeat Bliss Reclamation. Bryce Stewart, Lilly Myers and Jace Babinsack all had three hits. Parker Greenawalt and Lilah Myer had two hits and Dallas Laughlin had one hit to help Smith’s Auto defeat Bliss Reclamation.
Bliss Reclamation 3, Hirsh’s Meats 0
In game one of a Friday night, twinight doubleheader in Rimersburg , the kids of Bliss Reclamation got their first win of the season over the visiting Hirsh’s Meats.
Wessex Performance 4, Smith’s Auto 0
In the night cap under the lights on last Friday, Wessex Performance held of a tough-hitting Smith’s Auto team. In the first inning, Wessex Performance got its offense started when Jayden Morris drove in Mason Coradi for the games first run. A single by Parker Greenawalt in the first inning was a positive for Smith’s. Wessex Performance tallied 13 hits. Jayden Morris, Nolan Carr, Gavin Ealy, Greyson Whyte, and Mason Coradi all managed multiple hits for Wessex Performance. Coradi, Whyte, Ealy, Carr and Morris each collected two hits to lead the offense. Linken Kaetzel, Owen Coradi, and Brody Bish each added a hit. Jayden Morris and Greyson Whyte both knocked in two runs. Owen Coradi led the team defensively with a unassisted double play late in the game. Smith’s scattered seven hits. Parker Greenawalt and Bryce Stewart each racked up multiple hits for Smith’s. While Lily Myers, Rhett Traister, and Lawson Barger each added one.
Both teams will take to the road this week as Wessex will head to Knox for games against Heeter Lumber and Wolf’s Camping Resort, While Smith’s will journey to Emlenton to take on IGA.