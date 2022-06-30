Bulldogs trio named to TCW/C-E Baseball All-Stars
Three Redbank Valley baseball players were recognized by the Tri-County Weekend/Courier-Express, a sister publication of the Jeffersonian Democrat, in its annual all-star team awards.
Senior Bryson Bain earned a utility spot on the First Team while junior Tate Minich and sophomore Owen Clouse were Second Team selections at DH and outfield respectively.
In Honorable Mention were sophomores Ty Carrier and Mason Clouse, and junior Ty Hetrick.
Sports physicals scheduled at Redbank Valley
NEW BETHLEHEM — Sports physicals for student-athletes planning to play fall sports at Redbank Valley High School are scheduled for three days this summer:
— Wednesday, July 20, 1 to 4 p.m.
— Thursday, July 21, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
— Wednesday, Aug. 10, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
The exam covers all levels of football at the school along with volleyball, soccer and cheerleader. The cost is $15 to be paid on the date of the physicals. Bring case or a check made out to Redbank Valley School District. Call the high school at 814-275-2424 to schedule a time for a physical.
All athletes must have a completed physical before he or she can practice with the team.
PGC’s 2022-23 hunting licenses now on sale
CLARION — Hunting licenses are now on sale. The first day that Treasurer’s offices in the state can accept doe license applications is July 11.
This year again, state residents only have one week before non-resident doe applications can be accepted on July 18. Hunters must have their regular hunting license before applying for the antlerless tag. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available Aug. 1 and the second round on Aug. 15. Any unsold doe tags will be available “Over the Counter” on Sept. 12.
Prices for all hunting licenses are the same as last year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks are to be made payable to “County Treasurer.” Fill in three WMU choices on the doe license application. Use the envelope provided and mail it to the County Treasurer’s office at 330 Main St, Room 110 Clarion, PA 16214.
Any questions about this process or anything else, contact the Treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113 or kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us.
Hunter-Trapper course offered
LIMESTONE — The Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is sponsoring a Hunter-Trapper Education Basic Course scheduled for July 9 at the Limestone Fire Hall located along Route 66 south of Clarion.
The minimum age to register is 11 years old (as of July 9) and interested individuals must complete the online “Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA” course on-line at www.pgc.state.pa.us before attending the class.
Individuals must also register on-line at that address, going to the “Education” tab at the top of the PGC home page and use the drop-down menu to find the calendar and then proper date of the course.
Questions or for more information, contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.
CARES for Kids Duathlon scheduled for July 16
COOKSBURG — The 13th Annual Western PA CARES for Kids Duathlon 5K and Community Walk is scheduled for July 16 at Cook Forest State Park at Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The cost to register varies for solo entry ($40), team ($30), 5K only ($30) or the community walk ($10). Register on-line at http://getmeregistered.com/westernPACARES. The first 50 racers to pre-register on-line will be entered into a $100 gift card drawing at the race. T-shirts are guaranteed to registrations received by June 20.
Cash prizes will be featured for race winners with a free picnic lunch for all racers and spectators. A raffle will be held during the event, featuring tickets to theme parks and sporting events, and gift cards.
All proceeds benefit Western PA CARES for Kinds Child and Advocacy Center, which serves abused children and their families in Jefferson, Clarion and Forest counties.