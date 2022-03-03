D9 basketball playoffs continue through weekend
In addition to the Redbank Valley and Union teams in their postseason basketball run, the rest of the District 9 playoff brackets continue through this weekend. Some updates below:
— The Clearfield boys and St. Marys girls claimed Class 4A titles Tuesday night. The Bison beat Punxsutawney, 47-38, while the Lady Dutch dumped Clearfield, 68-48.
— The Brookville boys play Chestnut Ridgway Friday night in Windber for the District 5/8/9 Sub-Regional title.
In Class 1A girls, Elk County Catholic and Otto-Eldred won semifinal games to advance. ECC dumped Ridgway 37-16 in Brookville while Otto-Eldred beat North Clarion, 60-53. Those two teams meet Saturday afternoon at Clarion University at 2:30 p.m. for the Class 1A title.
— Wednesday night, the Class 1A boys’ semifinals were at Clarion University with Otto-Eldred vs. DuBois Central Catholic and Elk County Catholic vs. North Clarion. The winners advance to Saturday at CUP for a 5 p.m final.
The PIAA playoffs begin for all state-qualifying teams out of District 9 next Tuesday and Wednesday, all at higher-seeded home gyms.
Jr. high Bulldogs hoops finishing schedule
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs junior high basketball teams finished their schedule at home against Moniteau Wednesday. The A Team was 9-7 while the B Team owned an 11-5 record.
Monday, the A Team lost 36-35 at Karns City. Jaxon Huffman and Braylon Wagner scored 11 and 10 points respectively while the B Team won 20-18. Talen Smith and Wyatt Byers scored 11 and 7 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs.
Last Wednesday at Keystone, the A Team won 45-27 as Wagner and Huffman scored 19 and 13 points apiece while the B Team lost 38-21 with Eli Rex scoring eight points.
Youth wrestlers at tourneys
Redbank Valley had youth wrestlers compete at tournaments over the weekend as three Bulldogs placed at the Area 5 Junior High Tournament in St. Marys.
In junior high boys, Nolan Barnett and Andrew Plyter were second at 140 and 212 respectively while Case Powell finished fourth at 117. Also competing were Eli Shaffer at 97, Griffin Truitt at 117, Tristan Johnston at 124, Conner Colwell and Jordan Smith at 132 and Devon Weckerly at 147.
Two Lady Bulldogs received state berths to the junior high girls’ tournament after not having a foe to wrestle at areas — Molly Evans at 103 and Natalie Troup at 135. Those two wrestle this weekend in Johnstown.
At the Keystone State qualifier tournament for the Central Region in Johnstown last weekend, Gabe Clinger was fifth in the 11-12 division at 75 pounds while Iris Reitz won the girls’ 92-to-107.8-pound division with a 3-0 record.
CUP wrestlers head to MACsATHENS, Ohio — The Clarion University wrestling team heads to the Mid-America Conference Championships this Friday and Saturday at Ohio University.
While the brackets were not announced by press time on Wednesday, the top seeds were announced and Clarion has Joey Fischer No. 6 at 125 pounds, Seth Koleno No. 3 at 141, Brent Moore No. 2 at 149, John Worthing No. 6 at 174, Will Feldkamp the top seed at 197 and Tyler Bagoly No. 2 at 285.
The NCAA announced the allocations for this year’s national tournament as well as the latest round of coaches panel and RPI rankings.
In this iteration of the polls, Clarion has four total athletes featured, including two – Moore and Feldkamp – ranked in both the coaches poll and the RPI. Moore ranks 19th in the RPI and 29th in the coaches rankings with a 21-5 (.808) record on the season. Feldkamp, meanwhile, enters this week’s coaches poll ranked 32nd, but comes in at 19th in the RPI. He will enter next week’s Mid-American Conference (MAC) championships with a 17-3 (.850) record.
In addition to Moore and Feldkamp, two other Golden Eagles rank in the RPI. The freshman 125-pounder Fischer checks in at 26th in the RPI, while junior 141-pounder Koleno comes in at 21st in his RPI poll. Koleno also boasts a record of 25-7 (.781) on the season.
Each qualifying tournament was awarded pre-allocations to the national tournament based on regular season performance by conference wrestlers through February 20. The pre-allocations are determined using a sliding scale of a .700 winning percentage, top 30 coaches’ rank and top 30 ratings percentage index (RPI) with a maximum of 29 pre-allocations per weight class.
After all the conference tournaments have concluded, the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee will meet in-person to select the remaining 43 at-large qualifiers, which will be announced on March 8, while brackets and seeding will be announced on NCAA.com at 6 p.m. on March 9. All weight classes will consist of 33 wrestlers.